North Texas May 6 Election: How, when to register to vote

Thursday, April 6, is the closing date to register to vote for the May 6 elections, which will likely be hung on a Saturday.

Thursday, April 6, is the deadline to register to vote for the May 6 elections, which will likely be hung on a Saturday.

While the May elections would possibly now not get as a lot consideration as November basic and midterm elections, they’re going to nonetheless come with a number of key problems for citizens in North Texas.

Voters in McKinney, for instance, will come to a decision on a $200 million bond proposal to broaden the McKinney National Airport for business use. Other towns throughout North Texas are maintaining college board and mayoral elections on May 6.

While Dallas and Fort Worth are amongst the ones maintaining a mayoral election, the leaders of North Texas' biggest towns' face little opposition.

Early vote casting for the May 6 election starts April 24.

How do I test if I’m registered to vote?

You can test to see when you're registered and test your information at the Texas secretary of state's website.

You’ll want one of the vital following 3 mixtures to log in:

Your Texas driving force’s license quantity and date of start.

Your first and closing names, date of start and county you live in.

Your date of start and Voter Unique Identifier quantity, which seems for your voter registration certificates.

Who can register to vote in Texas?

U.S. voters in Texas can register to vote within the election if they’re 18 or older or if they are going to be 18 via Election Day, which is May 6.

Citizens within the state can not register to vote if they’ve been convicted of a prison and are nonetheless serving a sentence, together with parole or probation, or if they’ve been deemed mentally incapacitated via a courtroom.

Here are extra specifics on eligibility.

How do I register to vote?

You’ll want to fill out and put up a paper voter registration software via April 6.

You can (*6*) throughout the mail or to find one at county voter registrars’ workplaces and a few post workplaces, govt workplaces or prime faculties. You too can print out the net software and mail it to the voter registrar on your county.

Applications will have to be postmarked via the April 6 closing date. Download your application here.

Additionally, you’ll register to vote throughout the Texas Department of Public Safety whilst renewing your driving force’s license, even if you’re doing so online. This is the one type of on-line registration within the state.