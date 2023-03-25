North Texas high school student saves classmate’s life

A student was once choking within the cafeteria, and this North Forney senior jumped into motion to save lots of their life.

FORNEY, Texas — Editor’s observe: The video printed above is an interview performed by way of WFAA sister station, KCEN, about choking hazards and indicators.

- Advertisement - A North Forney High School student is being heralded a hero after saving the life of a choking classmate.

According to the school’s social media, Gustavo Rubio Jr., a senior on the school, jumped into motion and stored his classmate who was once choking within the cafeteria.

The response to his life-saving movements had been heartwarming and well-merited.

- Advertisement - ” AMAZING JOB! Thank you for stepping up and making a quick decision that made a difference in saving a life. 💥 Young men and women like you are the world’s true SUPER HEROES!!!!,” Dusty KSmile mentioned.

“Very proud grampa that’s my grand son,” mentioned Rubio’s grandfather, who is going by way of Viejo Rubio on Facebook.

“Great job Gus!! Way to be there & helping others!! Proud Tia,” Andrea Rubio Rocha mentioned.

- Advertisement - “Awesome job young man!!! My daughter told me she saw this happening yesterday,” mentioned Rosalinda Salas.

“There are good kids in our Forney schools and more should be highlighted! Way to go, Gustavo, Kristi Moore Catuncan said.”

#trueNorth Senior, Gustavo Rubio Jr., renders lifesaving support! A choking classmate within the cafateria precipitated Gustavo to… Posted by way of North Forney High School on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Rubio is a defensive finish and outdoor linebacker on North Forney’s soccer crew. According to his Twitter profile, he has a three.6 weighted GPA and a 4.3 cumulative GPA.

Coaches and team of workers on the school raved about Rubio’s persona.

Head soccer trainer Eric Luster said on Twitter “Gustavo Rubio is a leader. He lives by this quote …”Fill your life with reviews, no longer issues. Have tales to inform. Not issues to turn …. other people will inform this tale a very long time….”

Head basketball trainer Mark Patton said “we are blessed to have a young man like this on our campus.”

The Cleveland Clinic describes the Heimlich maneuver as such:

“The Heimlich maneuver is performed by wrapping your arms around a person, making a fist with one hand and clasping it with the other. You place your fists between the person’s ribcage and belly button and thrust your hands into their abdomen until the object is freed. The Heimlich maneuver can be a life-saving rescue technique, but it should only be used if the person can’t breathe and is conscious.”