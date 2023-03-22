North Texas families react to $38,000 donation from Kyrie Irving

“I was suddenly shocked and surprised. I was seeing the name Kyrie Irving and immediately I googled his name,” stated Sharath Yedavelli.

DALLAS — Sharath Yedavelli does now not take into accout a lot from the crash on March 2.

Yedavelli, Vaani Yadlapati and a chum had been returning from evening categories on the University of North Texas. They had been all learning to get their grasp's in knowledge science.

“It was raining actually and the driver didn’t see the vehicle coming.” stated Sharath’s brother, Chandrashekhar Reddy Yedavelli.

The crash happened at Valley Ranch and MacArthur Boulevard in Irving. Sharath has a damaged collar bone, damaged leg and a number of other facial fractures and misplaced enamel.

It was once one week later he realized his good friend, Yadlapati, didn't make it.

“We’re kinda in shock,” stated circle of relatives good friend, Amarnadh Eedpuganti, who’s mourning the lack of Yadlapati.

They are all from Hyderabad, India. Yadlapati, who the circle of relatives calls a prodigy, at two decades outdated was once getting her grasp’s in knowledge science at UNT. Family and buddies described her as quiet and good.

"She used to consume knowledge like anything," stated Eedpuganti.

They are all right here on pupil visas with little to no insurance coverage to pay for scientific expenses and a funeral. Yadlapati’s circle of relatives attempted GoFundMe — and what they in the long run would in finding was once a well known and beneficiant donor.

“I was suddenly shocked and surprised. I was seeing the name Kyrie Irving and immediately I Googled his name,” stated Yedavelli.

By a long way the best donor for the fundraising web page was once from Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. Irving had reportedly given a $38,000 donation to the families.

The families didn’t know who Irving was once till they searched his identify on Google. They admitted to WFAA that they most commonly watch cricket and now not basketball.

“[It’s about] little acts of kindness every single day. I do my best to have discernment of reading people’s foundational messages and their missions,” Irving stated in a press convention in early March.

Irving could also be connected to two different donations since turning into a Maverick. Irving donated to two reasons designed to lend a hand an orphanage and a college in Africa.

The cash will lend a hand each families. Yadlapati’s frame was once taken again to India for a correct burial and Yedavelli will want months of rehab.

“Everybody has money but no one has the heart to donate it,” stated Yedavelli. “A big thanks for helping us and our family.”

The families advised WFAA that sooner or later they would like to meet Irving.