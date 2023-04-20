North Texas elementary teacher charged with sex assault of child







THE COLONY, Texas — A Lewisville ISD elementary faculty teacher has been arrested and charged with annoyed sexual assault of a child, police stated.

Police in The Colony stated officials served a warrant on Wednesday and arrested John Collett, a teacher at Camey Elementary.

According to police, officials started investigating the case ultimate week after a mum or dad turned into suspicious of the teacher after she picked up her 10-year-old child from the college.

Details at the investigation weren’t in an instant launched.

Collett additionally faces a price of indecency with a child, police stated.

Police stated they do not know of every other recognized sufferers right now however that anybody who could have information is requested to name The Colony PD's faculty useful resource officer at 972-624-3949.





