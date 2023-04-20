North Texas Elementary School Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assault of Child – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A Lewisville ISD fundamental faculty instructor is in custody accused of irritated sexual attack of a kid, police in The Colony say.

John Collett, a instructor at Camey Elementary School, used to be arrested Wednesday on fees of irritated sexual attack of a kid and indecency with a kid, police mentioned in a news unlock. It used to be now not identified Thursday if Collett used to be represented by means of an lawyer.

The arrest adopted an investigation right into a document from a father or mother who “grew suspicious of the teacher after picking up her 10-year-old child from school last week,” the police commentary learn. Officers right away interviewed the circle of relatives at their house and later got a warrant for Collett’s arrest.

Lewisville ISD spokeswoman Amanda Brim mentioned a specialised workforce of extremely educated counselors used to be on the Camey faculty campus Thursday and shall be supporting scholars and body of workers there over the approaching days.

“Anytime accusations are made that someone has hurt a child, it is the very worst possibility we face,” the district’s commentary learn. “Mr. Collett was placed on administrative leave as soon as the district became aware of the allegations. While the police and legal system are now doing their work, our focus will remain on the wellbeing of our students.”

Parents at Camey along side feeder center faculties Lakeview and Griffin, and The Colony High School have been notified of the instructor’s arrest, Brim mentioned.

Collett used to be named the coed selection instructor of the yr in Denton County in 2022, consistent with the Best of Denton County web page.

The investigation stays ongoing, police mentioned.

Police mentioned they imagine there aren’t any different identified sufferers. Detectives are asking any individual who can have information or questions in regards to the case to touch The Colony Police School Resource Officer Sgt. Ryan Shipp at 972-624-3949.