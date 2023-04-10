North Texas counties were among counties with population increase

Not simplest did Texas enjoy important internet home migration, Texas was once the fastest-growing state within the U.S.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — This tale originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news spouse.

- Advertisement - Kaufman, Rockwall and Parker counties all ranked throughout the best 10 of U.S. counties that skilled the biggest population beneficial properties via % expansion from 2021 to 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 estimates.

Not simplest did Texas enjoy important internet home migration, Texas was once the fastest-growing state in the U.S., becoming a member of California with a population above 30 million.

Kaufman County ranked No. 2 within the nation with a population of 172,366 and % expansion of 8.9%. Following at the back of, Rockwall ranked No. 6 with a population of 123,208 and % expansion of five.7%. Ranking at No. 8 was once Parker County with a population of 165,834 and a % expansion of five.6%.

- Advertisement - Whitman County in Washington took the No. 1 spot within the U.S. with a % expansion of 10.1% to its total population. Two different Texas counties took the Nos. 9 and 10 spots – Comal and Chambers, respectively.

According to the Census Bureau, Texas housed six out of 10 largest-gaining counties in 2022. Collin and Denton counties contributed to the increase along different Texas counties together with Harris, Fort Bend, Bexar, and Montgomery. Combined, the six counties totaled beneficial properties of 209,182 citizens.

“Some urban counties, such as Dallas and San Francisco, saw domestic outmigration at a slower pace between 2021 and 2022, compared to the prior year. Meanwhile, many counties with large universities saw their populations fully rebound this year as students returned,” Dr. Christine Hartley, assistant department leader for estimates and projections within the Census Bureau Population Division, stated in a ready remark.