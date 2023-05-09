North Richland Hills: Missing man found safe

Law enforcement officers in North Richland Hills, Texas published {that a} man who went lacking on Tuesday morning used to be effectively situated later that day. The lacking particular person’s disappearance used to be introduced throughout the activation of a Silver Alert by means of the dept, pointing out that the man had long gone lacking round 2 a.m.
Following thorough efforts put forth by means of the native police division, they had been ready to substantiate that the lacking man were found out safe and sound. It used to be reported {that a} neighborhood member in Haltom City performed a an important function in finding the person.