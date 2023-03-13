North Carolina man accused of abducting a teenage girl from Texas





The Davidson County Sheriff's place of business mentioned it has arrested a man accused of abducting a 13-year-old from Texas and maintaining her hostage in Lexington. The sheriff's place of business mentioned it was once contacted via the FBI in Texas on Friday about a girl, age 13, who was once taken from Dallas. Top StoriesSide road opens after crash damages software linesOne useless in automobile crash in Winston-SalemWATCH: Freeze Warning Monday Night and Tuesday The sheriff's place of business mentioned at a news convention Monday that the girl was once speaking with a man by the use of social media, and he enticed her to go away her house.The man, 34-year-old Jorge Camacho was once known via the sheriff's place of business. Deputies together with the FBI carried out a visitors forestall in Davidson County Friday and have been in a position to arrest Camacho. The sheriff's place of business mentioned deputies discovered the sufferer locked in an outbuilding at a assets in Southmont. According to the landlord of the place of abode in Southmont, Camacho was once staying within the outbuilding and didn't are living in the primary house. The proprietor mentioned Camacho was once her son's good friend who she let are living within the outbuilding as a result of he wanted someplace to stick. The proprietor mentioned she was once unaware Camacho had kidnapped the 13-year-old and was once unaware she was once being held within the outbuilding on her assets. The 13-year-old was once taken to a medical institution and is now again in Texas, consistent with the sheriff's place of business.Camacho is charged with kid abduction criminal, felonious restraint of a kid criminal, human trafficking criminal, two counts of statutory rape of a kid beneath 15 criminal, two counts of statutory sexual offense with a kid beneath 15 and indecent liberties with a kid. He's in prison on a $1,250,000 bond and is due in courtroom Monday afternoon. WXII could have a staff in courtroom and could have updates from it. This is a creating tale that can be up to date.

