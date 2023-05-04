North Carolina cop found dead at home killed wife in murder-suicide: Officials

The couple was once found shot to loss of life after he didn’t report back to paintings.

A North Carolina police officer shot and killed his wife earlier than turning the gun on himself, state government stated Wednesday amid an investigation into their deaths.

Fayetteville cops spoke back to the home of fellow officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez on Friday when he did not report back to paintings at 6 p.m., in keeping with Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden.

“When he failed to report and his supervisors were unable to contact him by phone, that’s what prompted them to go by and check on him at his residence,” Braden instructed newshounds all through a press briefing.

Responding officials found Tavarez-Rodriguez, 53, and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo-Torres, 44, each dead with gunshot wounds inside of their home in the River Glen subdivision, police stated.

A Fayetteville police officer was once found fatally shot along side his wife, on April 28, 2023, in Fayetteville, N.C.

Braden stated he asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to analyze their deaths, because the incident comes to a Fayetteville officer.

The initial investigation “shows the couple died as the result of a murder-suicide,” the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation stated in a commentary Wednesday.

The initial post-mortem file from the scientific examiner’s place of job displays that the officer died from a unmarried gunshot wound and his wife died on account of “multiple gunshot wounds,” state government stated.

“Based on the preliminary investigation and the medical examiner’s preliminary findings, there is no reason to believe anyone else was involved and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the community or to law enforcement,” the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation stated.

No additional information is being launched amid the investigation, the company stated.

Tavarez-Rodriguez were with the dep. since June 2021 and was once an army veteran, Braden stated.

ABC News has reached out to the Fayetteville Police Department for remark.