Norfolk Southern CEO apologizes for Ohio crash, but won’t back bipartisan rail safety bill

The CEO of Norfolk Southern, the railroad working the teach that ultimate month derailed and spilled poisonous chemical substances in East Palestine, Ohio, apologized for the derailment at a U.S. Senate listening to Thursday, but declined solicitations to endorse a bipartisan rail safety bill.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw opened his testimony to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee with an apology to citizens of the group and pledged “to make this right,” even though he resisted senators’ invites to endorse coverage specifics.

“I want to begin today by expressing how deeply sorry I am for the impact this has had on the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities,” Shaw mentioned.

“I am determined to make this right. Norfolk Southern will clean the site safely, thoroughly and with urgency. You have my personal commitment. Norfolk Southern will get the job done and help East Palestine thrive.”

The railroad has introduced direct investments of $21 million and helped greater than 4,000 households thru an help middle, Shaw mentioned, calling that spending “just a down payment.”

Rail safety law

Senators at the panel, together with the ones from Ohio and neighboring Pennsylvania, sought Shaw’s endorsement for a rail safety bill and different coverage proposals — but have been rebuffed.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, used to be some of the 3 Democrats and 3 Republicans who introduced a bill last week that might build up civil consequences for railroad safety violations, build up inspections of wheel bearings and create different safety rules.

The bill’s sponsors from Ohio and Pennsylvania — Brown, Ohio Republican J.D. Vance and Pennsylvania Democrats Bob Casey and John Fetterman — all promoted it at Thursday’s listening to, even though Fetterman did so by way of sending written inquiries to committee Chairman Tom Carper. Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri have been the measure’s different unique cosponsors.

“It’d be a good start by Norfolk Southern to tell us today, in addition to what more they’re going to do for the people of Ohio and Pennsylvania … that they support the bill,” Casey mentioned. “That would help, if a major rail company said we support these reforms, and we’ll help you pass this bill.”

Vance, a brand new senator who used to be elected on a populist message, additionally instructed his fellow Republicans to make stronger the rail safety bill. A political realignment over the last 30 years intended Republicans will have to now not be afraid to ascertain further rules at the railroad trade, he mentioned.

“I believe that we are the party of working people, but it’s time to be the party of working people,” he mentioned. “We have a choice. Are we for big business and big government or are we for the people?”

Vance added that he had to start with been pissed off with Norfolk Southern’s reaction to the Feb. 3 crisis, but mentioned the railroad had “finally started to do the cleanup in earnest.”

Now, Vance mentioned, the issue slowing down the cleanup used to be the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s extend in approving the removing of poisonous fabrics.

“We need leadership,” he mentioned. “We need the EPA to get on the ground and aggressively get this stuff out of East Palestine into properly licensed facilities.”

Fetterman, who has been absent from the Capitol as he receives scientific remedy for despair, relayed to Carper, a Delaware Democrat, questions for Shaw.

In the ones questions, Fetterman requested if Shaw would make stronger the bill.

Shaw mentioned the corporate supported “the legislative intent to make railroads safer,” and may just make stronger some provisions of the bill, but declined to supply an endorsement for the measure in its entirety.

Democrats blame greed, push for commitments

Brown blamed the derailment at the railroad for prioritizing its executives’ repayment and inventory value over safety. Norfolk Southern spent $3.4 billion on inventory buybacks ultimate yr, he mentioned, whilst it has minimize 38% of its staff within the ultimate 10 years.

The cash spent on inventory buybacks can have long gone to hiring observe inspectors or safety apparatus, he mentioned.

“Norfolk Southern chose to invest much of its massive, massive profits in making its executives and shareholders wealthy at the expense of Ohio communities along its rail tracks,” Brown mentioned.

Shaw mentioned a federal National Transportation Safety Board investigation confirmed no proof that further body of workers would have averted the derailment.

Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley requested Shaw to decide to halt inventory buybacks till the corporate completed making safety enhancements.

Shaw declined, even though he mentioned the railroad would put money into safety.

Sen. Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, driven Shaw to decide to compensate householders and small companies for the loss in worth in their actual property.

Shaw would say handiest that he used to be “committing to do what’s right for the community.”

Markey mentioned Norfolk Southern must steadiness what’s proper for the group with what’s in the most productive passion of the railroad, predicting the corporate would proceed to supply inventory buybacks and would sue to steer clear of paying for the hurt to East Palestine citizens.

Communication problems undermine agree with

The cleanup efforts, which concerned federal, state and native government in addition to Norfolk Southern, had been rife with verbal exchange mishaps, senators mentioned.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, mentioned neither her place of job nor state officers, together with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state environmental regulators, have been notified that Norfolk Southern used to be bringing waste from the twist of fate into Michigan.

Norfolk Southern and EPA officers may just now not inform the place the poisonous subject matter used to be despatched, score Republican Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia mentioned. That loss of verbal exchange made native citizens extra worried, she mentioned.

“What does that do to trust?” she mentioned. “We just need to get some transparency of where this material is going, how long it’s going to take to get out.”