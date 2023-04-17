Non-profit works to break teen crime cycle

KILLEEN, Texas — When it comes to violence in Central Texas, an area non-profit is operating to break the crime cycle in younger teenagers.

“We’re trying to show the kids that you can be anything you want to be, right here in your own community,” Breeon Price, Founder of the non-profit, Brotherhood, stated. “You can be successful right here in Killeen. You don’t have to leave Killeen to be successful or to be somebody.”

- Advertisement -

Killeen’s first homicide of 2023 concerned an 18-year-old sufferer. With an build up in violence within the Killeen space, the community came together on Sunday, April 16, to give youngsters a protected and sure setting.

“It’s rough out here in these streets. Now violence is everywhere and that’s all people are seeing,” Price stated. “And then they have to see the other side of violence. A lot of people don’t see the other side and think they can get away with it. No.”

Price has conquer his personal hindrances after being in jail. He is now running to assist others.

- Advertisement -

“People who have been there need to step up more and tell these kids that this is not the road they need to go,” Price stated. “I’ve been there and done that. Now I’ve changed my life, so now I’m trying to keep them from doing that.”

The Youth Leadership Camp at the Harker Heights Event Center aimed to do exactly that. It was once an afternoon stuffed with occupation actions and management techniques.

“Sometimes you have to show kids visually that they can be these things because a lot of times it’s not on their minds,” Price stated. “But once you put it on their minds they say, ‘Oh I can do this, I can be that’ and now that it’s on their minds, they can aspire to be more.”

- Advertisement -

They can aspire to be extra, surrounded via new pals and their neighbors, proper right here in Central Texas.

Where I reside we do not have a park, we simply have a mailbox,” Christopher Robinson, a 10-year-old camp attendee, said. “So, with my pals we simply meet on the mailbox and climb timber, I suppose. But, once I come right here I am getting to meet extra folks and new pals.”

Meet new pals, who all have other desires.

“I want to be an engineer, so it shows how people have conquered challenges and built stuff,” Aoiden Wallace, 15-year-old camp attendee, stated.

“I want to be in the NFL,” Robinson stated.

“Well, I was thinking about being a graphic designer,” Dawn Wooten, 12-year-old camp attendee, stated.

They are all hoping to someday make those desires a fact, and break the crime cycle.

KCEN Related Stories: