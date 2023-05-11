No federal ban on gas-powered leaf blowers





In maximum puts, gas-powered leaf blowers are felony to be used. However, because of environmental issues, some municipalities and states within the United States have banned them. Recent headlines counsel that an increasing number of governments are making an allowance for prohibiting the sale or use of gas-powered leaf blowers. As a end result, seek phrases associated with fuel leaf blowers have surged just lately, with folks in need of to grasp if they’re going to be capable of proceed the usage of their gas-powered leaf blowers or if a national ban is coming near near.

THE QUESTION

The query is whether or not there’s a nationwide ban on purchasing or the usage of gas-powered leaf blowers.

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, there’s these days no nationwide ban on buying or the usage of gas-powered leaf blowers. Still, a number of municipalities around the United States have banned their use over issues for the surroundings.

WHAT WE FOUND

VERIFY fact-checking workforce has tested present federal rules and showed that there is not any nationwide ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. However, native bans and restrictions on the usage of the garden device exist in some towns and states. California is one such state, as they’re prohibiting the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers beginning in July 2024. Their legislation, alternatively, does now not save you individuals who personal gas-powered leaf blowers from the usage of them or shifting possession to any individual else. In Pasadena, gas-powered leaf blowers can’t be used in any respect. In towns with out native bans or boundaries, folks can nonetheless use or promote their gas-powered leaf blowers, in keeping with an research of the California invoice.

Pasadena’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers took impact in April 2023, and violators will face fines of as much as $1,000 for the fourth offense. Electric leaf blowers are nonetheless allowed in Pasadena, however most effective all over particular sessions of the day to scale back noise air pollution. Likewise, Washington D.C. has additionally established a restriction on the sale or use of gas-powered leaf blowers.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) controls emissions of gas-powered leaf blowers, together with regulating their exhaust emissions. However, the state of California has printed that leaf blowers nonetheless produce emission and mud emissions that would affect human well being, regardless of those EPA rules.