No Casinos for Texas, Hawkins Binks Record-Breaking 15 WSOP Circuit Ring

A roundup of the newest poker news from CardsChat comprises a teen hacking DraftKings, a Texas legislator vote casting down the opportunity of casinos within the state and the outlet of a brand new Hard Rock on line casino within the Black Hills. Maurice Hawkins additionally received his fifteenth World Series of Poker Circuit ring, taking again his most sensible spot from Josh Reichard.

Maurice Hawkins cemented his position as a WSOP Circuit grasp, profitable his fifteenth World Series of Poker Circuit ring at Harrah’s Cherokee for $54,599. Though he has no bracelets, he is held the highest spot for years. Despite having solely $667,000 in winnings in bracelet occasions, Hawkins has 143 cashes at the WSOP path, gathering $2,255,869 in winnings.

Hard Rock bringing logo to Black Hills

Hard Rock International will open a brand new casino-style “rocksino” in Deadwood, South Dakota on August 8. Although the smaller on line casino can be slots-only, it’s certain to offer guests to the vacationer the city with a novel ancient enjoy.

“As a community notorious for entertaining guests since 1876, Deadwood is excited to welcome Rocksino by Hard Rock as our newest, can’t-miss property,” Mayor of Deadwood David Ruth stated in a press unlock. “The Rocksino by Hard Rock will surely be an additional gem luring visitors to our amazing community.”

Located within the middle of the Black Hills National Forest, Deadwood is steeped in poker historical past, with a number of poker rooms and a connection to Wild Bill Hickok, who died and is buried there. Hickok was once shot within the again all over a poker recreation maintaining two pair, aces and eights, which turned into referred to as the “dead man’s hand.”

No casinos for Texas

A push to permit Texas citizens to vote on whether or not to permit casinos of their state failed when legislative leaders stated they didn’t have sufficient votes to advance the measure out of the state House.

Senators submitted expenses this yr which, if licensed, would have allowed 4 casinos to be constructed, however the enlargement was once a long-shot within the historically conservative state. Las Vegas Sands Senior Vice President of Government Relations, Andy Abboud, remained positive in spite of falling in need of the two-thirds threshold of enhance required for a constitutional modification, pronouncing that the corporate’s efforts are on target.

Teenager hacks DraftKings

A Wisconsin youngster has been charged with stealing greater than $600,000 from DraftKings accounts. Eighteen year-old Joseph Garrison allegedly accessed accounts and swiped cash the use of a “credential stuffing attack” the place he accrued stolen credentials from different large-scale information breaches of different firms, systematically making an attempt to make use of the ones stolen credentials to realize unauthorized get right of entry to to accounts held via the similar consumer with different suppliers to be able to compromise accounts. As smartly as the fees for hacking, Garrison additionally faces separate fees for phoning in bomb threats to his personal highschool and different towns the place his pals lived.

The ethical of this tale? Don’t use the similar login main points for your entire accounts.