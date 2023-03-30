No. 9/8 Softball preview: #1/#1 Oklahoma

AUSTIN, TX – For the primary time since closing yr’s Women’s College World Series Championship Series, The University of Texas and Oklahoma University softball techniques will meet at the diamond for a three-game convention sequence this weekend.

The sequence will start on Friday, March 31 at 6 PM CT, whilst each Saturday and Sunday’s video games will probably be performed at 11 AM, respectively.

Friday night time’s sport, which is able to nonetheless be regarded as an Oklahoma house sport in spite of enjoying at the United States Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, will also be observed on ESPN+ with Chad McKee, Erin Miller and Nicole Mendes at the name. Saturday and Sunday’s motion will probably be broadcasted on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough within the sales space.

Andrew Haynes can have the Longhorns’ radio broadcast on 105.3 FM during all of the weekend.

LEADING OFF

This weekend will mark the primary time since March 21-23, 2015 that the former season's Women's College World Series (WCWS) finalists met the next season as convention fighters. Florida and Alabama met throughout the Championship Series of the 2014 WCWS — with the Gators successful the nationwide championship in two video games — after which performed, once more, as convention fighters on Saturday, March 21 (DH) and Monday, March 23, 2015. The Gators gained the three-game sequence after taking the Saturday doubleheader: 1-0 and 4-1. Alabama gained the sequence finale, 5-1.

Texas will probably be in search of its first win in Norman, Okla., since April 18, 2014, when the Longhorns gained, 9-0, in six innings. Since the 2 softball techniques first met in Norman on April 18, 1998, Texas is 7-21 all-time towards the Sooners in Norman. In video games performed in each Norman (7-21) and Oklahoma City (4-11), the Longhorns are 11-32 all-time towards the Sooners.

Leighann Goode will input Friday night time’s sport because the country’s chief in hits (52) amongst newbies Division I student-athletes. Under fifth-year head trainer Mike White , Leighann Goode’s 52 hits are the second one maximum through a Texas softball true freshman at the back of Mia Scott’s 77 throughout the 2022 marketing campaign. 2023: Leighann Goode , 52 hits in 126 plate appearances in 36 video games 2022: Mia Scott , 77 hits in 204 plate appearances in 64 video games Texas’ occupation hit chief, Janae Jefferson , had 74 hits in 189 plate appearances in 59 video games as a real freshman throughout the 2018 season.

will input Friday night time’s sport because the country’s chief in hits (52) amongst newbies Division I student-athletes. This weekend’s three-game sequence will mark the primary time the 2 softball techniques have confronted off whilst each groups are ranked within the best 10 throughout the common season since April 16-18, 2021. That weekend, Oklahoma used to be ranked No. 1 whilst Texas got here in as No. 7.

Oklahoma (#1, .391) and Texas (#2, .351) will input this weekend’s three-game sequence in Oklahoma ranked as the highest two offenses — in relation to group batting reasonable — within the Big 12 Conference and primary and fourth, respectively, nationally. Additionally, the 2 techniques are ranked first (Oklahoma, 1.00) and 3rd (Texas, 1.89) within the league in group earned run reasonable.



