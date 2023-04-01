No. 9/8 Softball falls to No. 1 Oklahoma









OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Everything used to be clicking for Texas two batters into Friday evening’s sport towards No. 1 Oklahoma. But as soon as the highest of the primary ended, the Sooners rallied to an 8-1 end result.

Three pitches into her first-ever plate look towards Oklahoma, Texas freshman Leighann Goode despatched a 1-1 pitch over the left-centerfield fence to push the Longhorns forward through a run. Mia Scott adopted through capping a six-pitch at bat with a stroll. Following back-to-back strikeouts, Katie Cimusz used to be hit through a 1-2 pitch to transfer Scott to 2nd.

Unfortunately, Viviana Martinez grounded out on a 3-2 pitch to deliver the highest of the primary to an in depth with out to any extent further harm.

Oklahoma replied with the game-tying run two batters into the ground of the primary. And then added 4 extra on 5 hits within the backside of the second one to take a 5-1 lead.

Sophia Simpson entered the pitching circle for Texas with one out within the backside of the second one and recorded two outs prior to any further runners scored. Simpson went on to stay the Oklahoma offense out of the run column over the following 3.2 innings prior to a two-out rally led to 3 extra runs for the Sooners.

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“Obviously, it used to be a packed space and used to be lovely neat to play in entrance of over 8,900 fanatics. It’s nice for softball. When we agreed to this, that used to be one thing we needed to do. I assumed the staff got here out on this tricky surroundings and performed lovely smartly. We simply gave the Sooners additional photographs, they usually capitalized like nice groups do. I used to be happy with my staff this night. I assumed they performed arduous the entire approach to the tip. Estelle Czech did not deserve what came about to her. I assumed she pitched somewhat higher than that, however, once more, we mentioned Oklahoma capitalizing on errors they usually do this really well and that’s the reason what nice groups do.

GAME NOTES

Friday evening’s sport used to be performed in entrance of an introduced attendance of 8,930, which broke the NCAA single-game common season attendance document (5,724) set through Fresno State in a doubleheader towards Arizona at Bulldog Diamond in Fresno, Calif., in 2000.

Following Leighann Goode's first-inning house run, the Longhorns have hit a minimum of one house run in all their Big 12 Conference video games up to now this season. Of the 4 Texas convention video games this season, a freshman has hit a house run in 3 of them. Leighann Goode (2): Friday, March 24 vs. Texas Tech; Friday, March 31 at Oklahoma Reese Atwood (1): Saturday, March 25 vs. Texas Tech

first-inning house run, the Longhorns have hit a minimum of one house run in all their Big 12 Conference video games up to now this season. Mia Scott drew two walks in 3 journeys to the plate towards Jordy Bahl. Scott’s two walks tied her season prime, which she has now completed 4 instances with the newest happening towards Wisconsin on Friday, March 10, 2023.

drew two walks in 3 journeys to the plate towards Jordy Bahl. A couple of Texas inexperienced persons student-athletes accounted for each Longhorns’ hits at the night time.



Texas' pair of pitchers — Estelle Czech and Sophia Simpson — held Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman and not using a hit in 4 reputable plate appearances, marking the primary time this season the junior outfield didn't document a success in a minimum of 4 journeys to the dish. Coleman had a couple of 0-3 contests towards Duke (Feb. 9, 2023) and Stanford (Feb. 10, 2023) previous this season.

and — held Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman and not using a hit in 4 reputable plate appearances, marking the primary time this season the junior outfield didn’t document a success in a minimum of 4 journeys to the dish.

UP NEXT

Texas (30-6-1) and Oklahoma (31-1) will do combat, once more, at 11 AM CT on Saturday, April 1 at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Okla. The sport will likely be broadcasted to a nation-wide target market on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins, Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough at the name.



