No. 9/10 Softball preview: Iowa State

AUSTIN, TX – For the second one consecutive week, The University of Texas softball program will hit the street because the Longhorns start a three-game convention sequence at Iowa State on Thursday, April 6.

Texas (30-8-1) will likely be taking a look to increase its present 12-game common season successful streak over Iowa State (12-19) when the 2 techniques meet in Ames, Iowa. Overall, the Longhorns are 63-4 all-time towards the Cyclones, together with a 27-0 mark in video games performed in Ames, Iowa.

- Advertisement -

Thursday and Friday’s video games are slated to start at 4 PM CT, whilst Saturday’s finale is scheduled for 1 PM.

All 3 video games can also be observed on ESPN+ as John Walters and Aly Cappaert will name the motion on Thursday. Noah Wolf and Cappaert will likely be within the sales space for Friday and Saturday’s contests.

Each recreation can be heard on 105.3 FM with Andrew Haynes describing the motion.

- Advertisement -

LEADING OFF

Texas will input this weekend’s sequence at Iowa State having hit no less than one house run in each and every convention recreation thus far this season: Texas Tech, 3/24 ( Leighann Goode , 5th inning)* Texas Tech, 3/25 ( Reese Atwood , 6th inning) * Texas Tech, 3/26 ( Katie Cimusz , 1/3 inning; Courtney Day , 6th inning) - Advertisement - Oklahoma, 3/31 ( Leighann Goode , first inning)* Oklahoma, 4/1 ( Viviana Martinez , 6th inning) * Oklahoma, 4/2 ( Mia Scott , first inning)



*Of the seven house runs hit all the way through convention play, 4 had been hit by way of a Longhorn freshman student-athlete.

Entering this Thursday afternoon’s recreation at Iowa State, The University of Texas softball is these days driving a program file by way of having scored no less than one run in 62 consecutive video games, six video games longer than the former streak of 56 from May 4, 2013 to April 18, 2014. The final time the Texas Longhorns had been shutout passed off on April 24, 2022, in a 3-0 loss at Oklahoma State. Since then, Texas has scored no less than one run in 62 directly video games, together with each and every recreation thus far all the way through the 2023 season. If Texas ratings no less than one run in each and every recreation of the three-game sequence at Iowa State this weekend, the Longhorns’ streak would transfer to 42 consecutive video games this season with no less than one run. The doable 42-game streak could be two shy of tying the 2014 workforce that scored no less than one run in 44 directly video games — from Feb. 6, 2014 at LSU to April 18, 2014 at Oklahoma — for the longest single-season streak in program historical past. By scoring no less than one run in all 39 video games (thus far) this season, the 2023 Longhorn squad has the longest single-season streak with no less than one run scored beneath fifth-year head trainer Mike White . The earlier longest span beneath White was once a 36-game streak from Feb. 21, 2021 towards Wichita State to April 17, 2021 at Oklahoma.

The Longhorns will trip to Iowa for this week’s three-game sequence at Iowa State with 3 softball student-athletes having reached a 10-game hitting streak right through the 2023 season. The 3 student-athletes — Reese Atwood , Leighann Goode and Viviana Martinez — to file a double-digit hitting streak makes the 2023 workforce simply the second one workforce in program historical past (2022) to have 3 student-athletes to be credited with an actual 10-game hitting streak in the similar season.



Texas’ Leighann Goode will input this week’s convention sequence at Iowa State with probably the most base hits amongst Division I novices in addition to all Big 12 Conference student-athletes with 54. Goode additionally tied with LSU’s Danieca Coffey for the third-most hits within the country, at the back of Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney (70) and Iowa’s Nia Carter (57).

will input this week’s convention sequence at Iowa State with probably the most base hits amongst Division I novices in addition to all Big 12 Conference student-athletes with 54.

FOLLOW US