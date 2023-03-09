No. 9/10 Softball preview: Bevo Classic

AUSTIN, TX – For the 3rd consecutive weekend, a nationally-ranked softball program will to find its strategy to the Forty Acres to play in a non-conference round-robin event hosted via The University of Texas when the Bevo Classic will get underway on Friday, March 10.

The Longhorns (18-2-1) will host Big 10 Conference foe Wisconsin, Sun Belt Conference powerhouse Texas State and No. 13/9 Alabama this weekend. The Crimson Tide would be the 3rd ranked non-conference opponent (Alabama, Louisiana, Virginia Tech) to take part in a minimum of two softball sport towards Texas at Red & Charline McCombs Field during the last 3 weeks.

Overall, Alabama will turn into the 6th other ranked — on the time of its sport towards Texas — crew to play towards the Longhorns this season with a matchup towards then-No. 13/12 Tennessee having been canceled because of climate on Saturday, Feb. 11.

SCHEDULE

Friday:

Wisconsin vs. Texas State (11 AM CT)

Wisconsin vs. #9/#10 Texas (1:30 PM)

#13/#9 Alabama vs. #9/#10 Texas (4 PM)

Saturday:

Texas State vs. Wisconsin (10 AM CT)

Texas State vs. #13/#9 Alabama (12:30 PM)

Wisconsin vs. #9/#10 Texas (4 PM)

#13/#9 Alabama vs. #9/#10 Texas (6:30 PM)

Sunday:

Wisconsin vs. #13/#9 Alabama (9:30 AM CT)

Texas State vs. #9/#10 Texas (3 PM)

LEADING OFF

When No. 13/9 Alabama and No. 9/10 Texas sq. off Friday evening, it is going to mark the second one consecutive season the Longhorns have performed six other ranked fighters inside the first 22 video games of a brand new 12 months. In 2022, Texas performed Clemson (#15), Florida State (#5), UCLA (#3), UCF (#24), Arizona State (#22) and Alabama (#2) over the process its first 22 video games. The six other ranked fighters within the first 22 video games of the 2022 and 2023 season are tied for essentially the most other ranked fighters for Texas below fifth-year head trainer Mike White .

Following Wednesday evening’s sport at UTA, Viviana Martinez will input Friday evening’s motion towards Wisconsin and Alabama with 34 hits at the season, which is one shy of tying Arkansas’ Reagan Johnson (35) for essentially the most via a Division I softball student-athlete via this level of the 2023 season. Johnson has been credited with 35 hits in 83 plate appearances via 23 video games. Martinez has 34 hits in 66 at bats in 21 Longhorn video games.

will input Friday evening’s motion towards Wisconsin and Alabama with 34 hits at the season, which is one shy of tying Arkansas’ Reagan Johnson (35) for essentially the most via a Division I softball student-athlete via this level of the 2023 season. Texas’ trio of Viviana Martinez , Leighann Goode and Mia Scott — the one student-athletes within the Big 12 Conference to have 30-or-more hits coming into this weekend’s slate of non-conference video games — are the one softball student-athletes to have gave the impression in and began all 21 video games for the Longhorns this season.

, and — the one student-athletes within the Big 12 Conference to have 30-or-more hits coming into this weekend’s slate of non-conference video games — are the one softball student-athletes to have gave the impression in and began all 21 video games for the Longhorns this season. Following her 3 walks during the last two video games, junior Courtney Day now has 11 walks at the season, which is 4 shy of tying her single-season profession prime of 15 set all over the 2022 marketing campaign.

now has 11 walks at the season, which is 4 shy of tying her single-season profession prime of 15 set all over the 2022 marketing campaign. Viviana Martinez will input this weekend’s Bevo Classic as considered one of simply 16 Division I softball student-athletes to have a .500-or-better batting reasonable via this level of the season. Martinez (.515) is joined via Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Erickson (.568) and Oklahoma State’s Rachel Becker (.568) as the one Big 12 softball student-athletes to have this sort of batting reasonable. Martinez’ .515 batting reasonable is the perfect via a Big 12 softball student-athlete with 51-or-more plate appearances. Martinez has 66 to Becker’s 50.

