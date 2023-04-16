No. 8/8 Softball evens weekend series against Kansas











AUSTIN, TX – Needing to reply from Friday night time’s efficiency, Texas softball head trainer Mike White became to his first-year Longhorn Mac Morgan , who delivered right through the Longhorns’ 10-0 win over Kansas in 5 innings.

Morgan (13-2), who’s coming off her first profession collegiate seven-inning whole sport shutout all the way through the Longhorns’ 4-0 win at Texas State on Wednesday, picked up the place she left off by means of including 5 extra scoreless innings pitched to her consecutive scoreless innings streak that now sits at 17.0 following Saturday afternoon’s efficiency.

Morgan’s longest streak of scoreless softball is nineteen.0 immediately innings from March 4, 2022 against Kansas to March 18, 2022 as opposed to Oregon State when she used to be a member of the Arizona State Sun Devil softball program. The present 17.0-inning streak is the longest by means of any Longhorn pitcher this season, surpassing Estelle Czech’s 15.0 innings from March 1, 2023 to March 11, 2023.

On the afternoon, Kansas controlled simply two baserunners: a one-out infield unmarried within the best of the primary after which a full-count, one-out stroll within the best of the 3rd.

After Morgan set down Kansas within the best of the primary on simply 14 pitches, the Texas offense gave its beginning pitcher greater than sufficient run fortify with a nine-run backside of the primary that used to be highlighted by means of back-to-back two-run scoring hits from Ashton Maloney and Mia Scott . A tenth run used to be added at the scoreboard all the way through the ground of the fourth when Alyssa Washington scored from 3rd on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Camille Corona .

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“It’s all about how high you bounce back after a loss like last night and we certainly came back with a strong response. It all started in the first inning with Mac Morgan , who pitched an outstanding game and one of the better games all season, and that sparked the team with the offensive outburst by scoring nine runs. Today was really what we needed.”

FROM FRESHMAN ASHTON MALONEY

“I thought today was a good way to respond after what happened during last night’s game. And I expected nothing less from this team by responding with a nine-run first inning.”

GAME NOTES

Texas’ 9 first inning runs marked the primary for the Longhorns in one inning against a Big 12 opponent since scoring 10 all the way through the highest of the 3rd in a 15-2 win at Iowa State on May 6, 2016.

Camille Corona’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly used to be the primary for the Dripping Springs local since March 20, 2021, when she used to be credited with one all the way through the ground of the fourth in Texas’ 12-0 win over New Mexico.

fourth-inning sacrifice fly used to be the primary for the Dripping Springs local since March 20, 2021, when she used to be credited with one all the way through the ground of the fourth in Texas’ 12-0 win over New Mexico. The 10-run win for Texas marked the biggest shutout win the Longhorns over the Jayhawks in Austin since March 26, 2011, when the house workforce gained, 12-0, in 5 innings.

Saturday’s win marked the twenty third victory for the Longhorns at Red & Charline McCombs Field this season, probably the most since profitable 30 in 35 video games right through the 2021 season.

With her two hits out of the leadoff spot within the batting order, Mia Scott tied freshman Viviana Martinez for the workforce lead with 18 a couple of hit video games this season. The duo has two extra (18) than the following closest Longhorn in Leighann Goode , who has 16.

UP NEXT

Texas (35-9-1, 7-4) will search for its 2nd consecutive Big 12 series win on Sunday, April 16, when the Longhorns and Jayhawks (20-18, 2-6) meet for the weekend’s rubber fit at 12 PM CT. Entering Sunday afternoon’s sport, Texas has gained two — Texas Tech, Iowa State — of its 3 convention series this season.



