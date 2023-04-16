No. 8/8 Softball clinches series with seventh-inning run











AUSTIN, TX – Heading into the ground of the 7th of its 3-2 win over Kansas on Sunday, the primary 4 hitters in Texas’ lineup have been a blended 1-for-10. But the affect of the primary quartet of Longhorns all the way through the body may not be discovered within the statistical portion of the field ranking however somewhat the win-loss column.

With the ranking tied 2-2 getting into Texas’ ultimate at bat all the way through law, Mia Scott hooked up on a 3-2 pitch and legged out an infield unmarried to start the body. On the very subsequent pitch, Viviana Martinez grounded out to first to transport Scott to 2nd. Two pitches later, Leighann Goode grounded out to 3rd to stay Scott at 2nd.

After looking at the primary two pitches of her plate look, Reese Atwood despatched a 1-1 pitch in the course of the left facet of the diamond forcing the Jayhawk protection to try to make a play on the plate as Scott headed for house plate. But the throw from Kansas’ Presley Limbaugh from left box used to be overdue and stale the mark, permitting Scott to slip around the plate uncontested.

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“Well, I’m glad we didn’t go to extra innings, because I think we are 0-for in those situations this season, so getting it done in seven was big. Obviously, Citlaly (Gutierrez) pitched a good game, but was a little unlucky there giving up the two two-out runs in the fourth. Then Mac (Morgan) came in and did a great job for us, especially when the defense behind her played error-free softball.”

FROM FRESHMAN REESE ATWOOD

“I knew Mia (Scott) was on second and she has incredible speed, so I just knew I needed to get a ball in the gap or somewhere on the ground because she would score on anything I could put in play. That was my approach going up there, then I changed my stance a little bit so I could get my timing down and that’s what I did.”

GAME NOTES

With her 3 innings of aid paintings all the way through Sunday’s recreation, Mac Morgan has now tossed a career-long 20 consecutive innings of scoreless softball over her closing 4 pitching appearances. Morgan, who’s in her first season as a Longhorn, tossed 19.0 consecutive innings of scoreless softball from March 4, 2022 towards Kansas to March 18, 2022 towards Oregon State, whilst a member of the Arizona State softball program.

has now tossed a career-long 20 consecutive innings of scoreless softball over her closing 4 pitching appearances. In the 5 instances Mia Scott lead off an inning towards Kansas right through the weekend, the Texas offense scored all the way through that inning on 4 events, together with the 7th inning of Sunday’s contest. Prior to Sunday’s recreation, Longhorns had scored within the backside of the fourth and 6th innings of Friday’s recreation, then the ground of the primary in Saturday’s contest.

lead off an inning towards Kansas right through the weekend, the Texas offense scored all the way through that inning on 4 events, together with the 7th inning of Sunday’s contest. Of Camille Corona’s closing 5 hits, 3 were run-scoring doubles.

closing 5 hits, 3 were run-scoring doubles. With the win, Texas has now gained 3 (Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas) of its 4 Big 12 Conference series this season.

Citlaly Gutierrez began Sunday’s recreation by way of retiring the primary 9 consecutive Jayhawk batters.

UP NEXT

Next up for Texas (36-9-1) is a three-game convention series towards No. 3 Oklahoma State at McCombs Field in Austin starting at 8 PM CT on Thursday, April 20. Friday and Saturday’s video games will start at 4:30 and 12 PM, respectively. Thursday evening’s recreation can be broadcasted on ESPN2, whilst Friday and Saturday’s contests will also be observed on Longhorn Network.



