No. 11/9 Softball pushes win total to 25











- Advertisement -

TAMPA, FL – As she did simply 4 days in the past in Huntsville, Reese Atwood directed each the Texas pitching workforce in addition to the group’s offense because the Longhorns beat each Lehigh, 7-0, and Iowa, 5-1, all over their Saturday slate of video games on the South Florida Showdown.

Against the Mountain Hawks, Atwood used to be at the back of the dish for Texas’ 7th shutout at the season. Citlaly Gutierrez (8-1) labored six scoreless innings and didn’t factor a stroll whilst hanging out 3. Mac Morgan , with the Longhorns preserving a seven-run merit, took over within the pitching circle to toss a scoreless 7th inning and shut the door on Lehigh.

Nearly six hours later — on account of a long rain lengthen all over the sport between Texas’ two — Atwood became in her first occupation four-RBI recreation, one shy of tying her occupation prime of 5 set towards Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. She broke a 0-0 tie within the most sensible of the fourth when a two-run unmarried to left box sooner than extending the Longhorns’ lead with a two-run house run two innings later.

- Advertisement -

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“Yeah, it was a good bounce back day for us. We came out with two wins and had solid performances both in the (pitching) circle and (in) the field and at the plate. It was good to see some great pitching performances out there, too. Citlaly (Gutierrez) did a great job out there for us and Mac Morgan threw well, too. I thought the most impressive thing I saw from the team today was the noise. We picked ourselves up. Yesterday, we were flat and today there was some good energy from the team and that’s something we’ve talked about.”

FROM FRESHMAN CATCHER REESE ATWOOD

- Advertisement -

“Yeah, what was really working for me (at the plate today) was just seeing the ball (well) out of the pitchers’ hand. I had struggled a little bit recently, because I wasn’t making great contact, but everything is starting to click now.”

GAME NOTES

Texas freshman right-handed pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez threw 8.1 innings throughout each Longhorn video games on Saturday and didn’t permit an earned run, pushing her consecutive scoreless look streak to 4. The four-game scoreless look streak ties Gutierrez’ occupation lengthy after she didn’t permit a run in 4 consecutive stints from Feb. 25, 2023 to March 3, 2023.

threw 8.1 innings throughout each Longhorn video games on Saturday and didn’t permit an earned run, pushing her consecutive scoreless look streak to 4. Mac Morgan’s 4 strikeouts in 4.2 innings of labor towards Iowa marked probably the most strikeouts in a recreation by way of the Arizona State switch since she struck out 4 UIW Cardinal batters in 5 innings on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

4 strikeouts in 4.2 innings of labor towards Iowa marked probably the most strikeouts in a recreation by way of the Arizona State switch since she struck out 4 UIW Cardinal batters in 5 innings on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Camille Corona earned her first get started of the season when the Dripping Springs local used to be penciled in at 3rd base in Texas’ beginning lineup towards Iowa. In 3 legitimate plate appearances towards the Hawkeyes, Corona matched her season prime with two hits whilst additionally scoring a run. Against Texas Southern on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, Corona became in her most effective different two-hit efficiency at the season when she used to be credited with two hits and an RBI in 3 at bats.

earned her first get started of the season when the Dripping Springs local used to be penciled in at 3rd base in Texas’ beginning lineup towards Iowa. By coming into the pitching circle within the backside of the 5th inning with Iowa runners on first and 2nd and Texas preserving a 2-1 lead, Citlaly Gutierrez went on to retire the following seven consecutive Hawkeye batters to earn her team-leading 2nd save at the season.

went on to retire the following seven consecutive Hawkeye batters to earn her team-leading 2nd save at the season. Texas’ freshman infielder Viviana Martinez became in her team-leading 9th multi-RBI recreation at the season when the Arizona local drove within the first 3 runs within the Longhorns’ seven-run victory over Lehigh. Not most effective does Martinez lead the group with 9 multi-RBI contests, her three-RBI efficiency Saturday afternoon tied her with fellow Longhorn freshman Leighann Goode for the group lead with two three-RBI video games this season.

became in her team-leading 9th multi-RBI recreation at the season when the Arizona local drove within the first 3 runs within the Longhorns’ seven-run victory over Lehigh.

UP NEXT

Texas (25-5-1) will conclude its five-game slate on the South Florida Showdown on Sunday, March 19, when the Longhorns play host USF (19-14) at 11:30 AM CT / 12:30 PM ET. The two groups tangled Friday evening with the Bulls profitable, 4-3, on a game-ending solo house run within the backside of the 7th inning.



FOLLOW US

For the newest information at the group, observe @TexasSoftball on Twitter, Facebook and (*25*). General athletic news can be discovered at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, (*25*) and Facebook.