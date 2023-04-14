No. 10 Women’s Tennis preview: No. 43 Baylor

No. 10 TEXAS (17-4, 7-1 Big 12) vs. No. 43 Baylor (15-11, 3-5 Big 12)

When: Saturday, April 15 (11 a.m. CT)

Where: Texas Tennis Center (Austin, Texas)

Live Stats: www.hookem.at/WTen-Stats

Live Stream: www.hookem.at/WTen-Watch

Sights Set on a Big 12 Championship: With a victory on Saturday, the Longhorns would clinch no less than a percentage of the Big 12 regular-season championship. UT enters the weekend with a 7-1 mark in league play, whilst Oklahoma sports activities a 6-1 convention report with street fits in opposition to Okay-State (Friday) and Kansas (Sunday). Texas has captured 23 regular-season league titles, together with 11 within the Big 12 Conference (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001-co, 2002, 2004, 2007-co, 2018, 2019 and 2021) and 12 within the Southwest Conference (1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988-co, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996).

Senior Salute: The Texas Women’s Tennis program will acknowledge senior Gabby Cusano following the realization of Saturday’s event. Cusano earned a place at the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team as a freshman in 2019-20 and claimed a spot at the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each and every of her first seven semesters on campus. She additionally was once decided on as an ITA Scholar-Athlete following the 2021-22 season and has been an energetic member of UT’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Cusano is on tempo to graduate in December with some extent in Applied Movement Science with a specialization in Medical Fitness and Rehabilitation.

Team Rankings: Texas is No. 10 in the newest ITA Collegiate Tennis ratings subsidized via Tennis-Point (April 11). UT earned the No. 1 spot in remaining 12 months’s ultimate ballot and was once No. 1 within the first 4 polls this season (Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1). Texas has completed each and every of the remaining 5 years within the Top 10 of the overall ITA nationwide polls. UT earned a No. 6 rating in 2018, No. 9 in 2019, No. 4 in 2020 and No. 1 in each 2021 and 2022.

Individual Rankings: Four UT avid gamers are integrated within the present ITA nationwide Top 125 singles ratings (April 11): Charlotte Chavatipon (No. 88), Nicole Khirin (No. 91), Marlee Zein (No. 107) and Sabina Zeynalova (No. 113). Three doubles pairs are integrated within the present ITA nationwide Top 90 doubles ratings (April 11): Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova (No. 45), Marlee Zein and Nicole Khirin (No. 61) and Charlotte Chavatipon and Nicole Khirin (No. 89).

Dual-Match Success: Texas avid gamers have registered a 79-26 (.752) mark in dual-match singles play and a 34-14 (.708) report in dual-match doubles motion getting into Saturday’s event in opposition to Baylor. Five Longhorns have reached the double-digit mark in singles wins in twin fits, together with Taisiya Pachkaleva (13-3), Malaika Rapolu (13-4), Nicole Rivkin (13-4), Charlotte Chavatipon (13-5) and Sabina Zeynalova (12-3). On the doubles courts, the duos of Taisiya Pachkaleva and Nicole Rivkin (11-5) and Charlotte Chavatipon and Sabina Zeynalova (9-4) have paced the Longhorns in dual-match play.

Khirin On The Top Line: Freshman Nicole Khirin has hit the bottom operating in her first season at the Forty Acres. After taking part in in skilled/ITF occasions all the way through the autumn, she has registered a 9-5 dual-match singles mark this spring (all at No. 1 singles) and is No. 91 within the present ITA nationwide singles ratings. The local of Rishon LeZion, Israel has tallied a 6-2 mark on the No. 1 line in Big 12 Conference play. Khirin gained the 2021 Israeli National Singles Championship and is a member of Israel’s Billie Jean King Cup staff (previously Federation Cup). She has registered one ITF unmarried identify, successful the 15K match in Heraklion, Greece in December 2021, and has captured 3 ITF doubles championships, together with the 25K crown in Akko, Israel in May 2022. This fall all the way through her first semester on campus, Khirin complex to the principle draw singles semifinals on the ITF 25K match in Austin on the Texas Tennis Center prior to falling to eventual singles champion and previous UT big name Peyton Stearns .

Charlotte’s Web: A key piece in UT’s run to the NCAA staff identify in each and every of the remaining two seasons, junior Charlotte Chavatipon has posted a 14-7 general mark in singles play this 12 months, together with a 13-5 report in dual-match motion and is No. 88 in the newest ITA nationwide singles ratings. During her sophomore marketing campaign, Chavatipon went 21-11 general in singles, together with a 17-9 mark in dual-match play (14-4 on courtroom 4). She was once very a hit at the doubles courtroom, posting a 29-6 general report with a 22-4 mark in dual-match motion. Chavatipon claimed All-Big 12 second-team honors in each singles and doubles. As a freshman, Chavatipon posted a 28-1 general singles mark (25-1 in dual-match play) and ended the season via successful her ultimate 18 singles fits. She earned All-Big 12 singles second-team honors and coupled with Peyton Stearns to assert All-Big 12 doubles second-team accolades.

Chavatipon Claims Big 12 Honor: Charlotte Chavatipon was once named the Big 12 Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week (Jan. 24), marking the primary weekly convention honor of her occupation. She posted a great 5-0 person report, together with a 3-0 mark in singles and a 2-0 report in doubles play in opposition to North Texas (Jan. 20), SMU (Jan. 21) and Tulane (Jan. 22). She performed on the No. 1 line in all 3 singles fits and gained all 3 in instantly units, surrendering simply 13 video games in six units performed. Her singles motion was once highlighted via a 6-4, 6-2 victory in opposition to No. 113 Hadley Doyle of SMU. On the doubles entrance, Chavatipon teamed with Sabina Zeynalova on the No. 1 line and earned a 2-0 report. The duo’s weekend was once highlighted via a dominant 6-1 victory in opposition to SMU’s No. 32-ranked tandem of Jackie Nylander and Taylor Johnson (Jan. 21).

Sabina’s Success Story: A constant pressure in singles as a freshman remaining season all the way through UT’s run to the NCAA staff identify, sophomore Sabina Zeynalova has posted a 13-5 general mark in singles play this 12 months, together with a 12-3 report in dual-match motion and is No. 113 in the newest ITA nationwide singles ratings. During her freshman season in 2021-22, she registered a 23-1 general singles mark (all in twin fits), together with a 16-1 mark on the No. 3 singles line. Zeynalova was once named to the All-Big 12 singles moment staff, the league’s six-person All-Freshman staff and was once tabbed the Big 12 person champion at No. 3 singles (7-0 in league play).

Zeynalova Claims Big 12 Honor: Sabina Zeynalova was once named the Big 12 Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week (Mar. 28), marking the primary weekly convention honor of her occupation. She posted a 2-0 singles mark and a 1-0 report in doubles whilst main the Longhorns to house wins in opposition to No. 6 Iowa State (Mar. 24) and No. 72 West Virginia (Mar. 26). Zeynalova registered a couple of dominant straight-set wins in singles, most effective losing a mixed seven video games over her two fits. During the 6-1 win in opposition to No. 6 Iowa State, Zeynalova posted a 6-1, 6-3 win on courtroom 2 in opposition to No. 53 Ange Oby Kajuru. She additionally paired with Chavatipon and the duo led 5-3 on courtroom 1 in opposition to the No. 52-ranked pair of Thasaporn Naklo and Anna Supapitch Kuearum prior to the event was once halted. In the 7-0 sweep over No. 72 West Virginia, Zeynalova once more paired with Chavatipon and posted a 6-3 win on courtroom 1 in opposition to Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang. She returned to the courts in singles and finished the weekend with a 6-2, 6-1 victory on courtroom 2 over Chang.

Pachkaleva Makes Immediate Impact: A two-year big name at Pepperdine and local of Moscow, Russia, junior Taisiya Pachkaleva has tallied a 15-3 general singles report (13-3 in dual-match play) this season in her first 12 months at the Forty Acres. During her two seasons with the Waves, Pachkaleva registered a 45-10 occupation singles mark (37-8 dual-match) and a 34-16 occupation doubles report (31-13 dual-match). A two-time All-West Coast Conference variety in singles and two-time ITA Scholar-Athlete variety, she helped lead Pepperdine to the NCAA Championship Match as a freshman in 2021 and the NCAA Quarterfinals as a sophomore in 2022.

Rapolu’s Return: Junior Malaika Rapolu has posted a 21-7 general singles report (leads the staff in singles victories), together with a 13-4 mark in dual-match motion this season. During her sophomore season in 2021-22, she completed the 12 months at No. 99 within the ultimate ITA nationwide singles ratings after registering a 13-7 general singles mark, together with a 6-3 report in dual-match play. As a freshman in 2020-21, Rapolu posted a 26-3 general singles report, together with a 19-2 mark in dual-match play, and was once named the Big 12 person champion at No. 6 singles (6-0 mark in league play).

ITA Texas Regional Champion: Malaika Rapolu captured the ITA Texas Regionals singles identify in Fort Worth previous q4 (Sept. 23-26). The 3rd seed within the 64-player singles box, Rapolu gained six consecutive fits over a span of 4 days en path to incomes the identify. She gained 5 of her six fits in instantly units, as she was once most effective driven to a 3rd set all the way through her semifinal victory over SMU’s Hadley Doyle. Rapolu defeated teammate Marlee Zein within the singles championship event via a rating of 6-4, 6-3.

Rivkin Running Her Own Race: Freshman Nicole Rivkin has tallied a 15-5 general singles report, together with a 13-4 mark in dual-match motion, in her first season as a Longhorn. Prior to coming to Texas, the local of Bremen, Germany gained 4 ITF junior singles and 4 ITF junior doubles titles. She additionally complex to the singles ultimate on the ITF 15K in Amines, France in March 2022.

Back-to-Back NCAA Team Championships: Texas posted a 26-4 dual-match report all the way through the 2022 season and captured their second-straight and fourth NCAA staff identify in program historical past with a 4-1 victory in opposition to Oklahoma within the championship event. UT in the past gained NCAA Championships in 1993, 1995 and 2021. The Longhorns joined Stanford and Florida as the one colleges to copy as NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis nationwide champions since 1982.

Joffe in Year Eight: Head Coach Howard Joffe is in his 8th season main the UT program. Under Joffe’s management, Texas claimed back-to-back NCAA staff championships in 2021 and 2022 and has completed each and every of the remaining 5 years within the best 10 of the overall ITA nationwide polls, incomes year-end ratings of No. 6 in 2018, No. 9 in 2019, No. 4 in 2020 and No. 1 in each 2021 and 2022. The Longhorns even have captured 3 Big 12 regular-season championships (2018, 2019 and 2021) and 3 Big 12 postseason event titles (2018, 2021 and 2022) within the remaining 5 seasons.