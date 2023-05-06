No. 10 Women’s Golf preview: NCAA Palm Beach Regional

When: Monday, May 8-Wednesday, May 10

Schedule of Play: Three rounds of stroke play, 18 holes every day

Where: PGA National Resort (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

Course Info: 6,312 yards, Par 72

Live Stats: Golfstat

Tournament Notes

The Field: The following are the competing groups so as of seed. LSU, Texas, Northwestern, UCF, Duke, Michigan State, California, Arkansas, Alabama, South Florida, Penn, Quinnipiac.

Day One Pairings and Start Times

7:00 a.m. CT – LSU, Texas, Northwestern (1st Tee)

7:00 a.m. CT – UCF, Duke Michigan State (10th Tee)

7:55 a.m. CT – California, Arkansas, Alabama (1st Tee)

7:55 a.m. CT – South Florida, Penn, Quinnipiac (10th Tee)

NCAA Success: The Longhorns shall be making their 15th immediately NCAA Regional (*10*) look and are in quest of to advance to the NCAA (*10*) for the 7th immediately season and 31st time in program historical past. That streak does now not come with the 2020 NCAA (*10*), which was once canceled because of the COVID-19 international pandemic. Last season Texas’ 13th position appearing on the NCAA (*10*) was once the Longhorns fifth-straight NCAA (*10*) top-15 end. The Longhorns have complicated to the general staff of 8 for the fit play portion of the NCAA (*10*) in two of the ultimate 3 years.

2022-23 Season in Review: The Longhorns have seven top-five crew finishes this season, together with profitable the primary Big 12 Match Play event for ladies’s golfing. Texas additionally earned the crew championship within the Cactus Cup fit play tournament, the place they took down No. 4 South Carolina and No. 6 San Jose State.

Six other Longhorns have a top-five particular person end in a event this season, Sophie Guo was once the runner-up on the Therese Hession Regional Challenge and Bohyun Park was once the runner-up on the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. Bentley Cotton completed in 3rd position on the Windy City Collegiate. Angela Heo completed T4 on the Stanford Intercollegiate, Cindy Hsu completed T4 on the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate and Emily Odwin completed 5th on the PING/ASU Invitational.

Advancing to the NCAA (*10*): From regional festival, 30 groups and 6 people will advance to the nationwide championship to be performed May 19-24 on the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The height 5 groups and height particular person will advance from each and every regional web page to make up the NCAA (*10*) box in Arizona.

For Texas: UT shall be represented through the next 5 avid gamers on the NCAA Regional (*10*):

Sophie Guo (Sr., 72.75 avg.)

Angela Heo (Fr., 73.47 avg.)

Bentley Cotton (Jr., 73.50 avg.)

Cindy Hsu (Fr., 73.58 avg.)

Bohyun Park (So., 73.95 avg.)

Inside the Texas Squad

Sophie Guo , Senior, Orlando, Fla.: No. 57 in the newest Golfstat particular person scores and No. 195 within the present World Amateur Golf Rankings…has two top-10 finishes at the season with a absolute best particular person end of T2 on the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, California…shot rounds of 69-69-72=210 (-3) for that T2 end…At the Momorial completed T7 as she carded rounds of 68-67-77=212 (-4)…her 67 in the second one spherical is tied for the most productive particular person spherical through a Texas participant this season…posted a report of 5-3 on the Big 12 Match Play event…holds the UT report for all-time ranking relative to par with a eight-under par 64 within the 3rd spherical of the Betsy Rawls Invitational within the 2019-20 season.

Bohyun Park , Sophomore, Farmers Branch, Texas: No. 158 in the newest Golfstat particular person scores and No. 59 within the present World Amateur Golf Rankings…has a absolute best particular person end this season of T2 on the ANNIKA Intercollegiate the place she shot 69-71-69=209 (-7)…completed T11 on the Momorial…Invited to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and made the 30 participant reduce to the general spherical…made a hole-in-one in the second one spherical of the ANWA, the primary ace within the historical past of the development…2022 WGCA Second Team All-American…4 top-10 finishes in her freshman season in 2021-22, together with a T3 end on the 2022 Big 12 Championships the place she shot 72-70-75=217 (+4)…completed T11 on the 2022 NCAA Albuquerque Regional and T17 on the 2022 NCAA (*10*)…posted a report of 6-1-1 on the Big 12 Match Play event this season.

Bentley Cotton , Junior, Austin, Texas.: No. 111 in the newest Golfstat particular person scores and No. 161 within the present World Amateur Golf Rankings…has a absolute best particular person end this season of 3rd position on the Windy City Collegiate the place she shot 75-72-68=215 (-1)…The 68 is tied for the 3rd absolute best spherical of a Texas participant this season…has had her spherical counted in 23 of the 24 rounds she has performed this season…posted a 5-3 report on the Big 12 Match Play event to assist the Longhorns seize the name…completed T11 on the 2022 Big 12 Championships…Shot a last spherical 66 ultimate 12 months at The Bruzzy en path to a fourth position end…the six-under par 66 ranks tied for 6th within the UT report books for an 18-hole ranking relative to par.