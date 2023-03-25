No. 10/8 Softball walks off Texas Tech to open Big 12 play











AUSTIN, TX – Entering the ground of the 7th in Texas’ 3-2 win over Texas Tech, the Longhorns wanted one run to tie and two to win. It took handiest 5 batters for the house crew to achieve this.

On the 3rd pitch she noticed, Katie Cimusz opened the body with a bloop unmarried to correct box. Lou Gilbert checked into the sport in the beginning base for Cimusz as a pinch runner. Camille Corona , at the first pitch she noticed, laid down a bunt strive and beat out the throw for an infield unmarried, shifting Gilbert to 2d.

Following a three-pitch strikeout for the inning’s first out, Leighann Goode , who tied the sport with a solo house run within the backside of the 5th, recorded her 2d hit of the sport when she despatched a 3-2 pitch again to centerfield to plate Gilbert and tie the sport.

Then, moments later, Mia Scott , the Longhorns’ unanimous preseason All-Big 12 variety, despatched a 2-2 pitch into the right-centerfield hole permitting Corona to simply ranking from 2d and giving Texas the win.

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“Conference video games are all the time a struggle, it’s not relevant who you might be enjoying, the place the video games are or what their document is. It’ll all the time be a struggle. And (Texas Tech) got here out and hit that house run all over the primary inning and it took a whilst for us to get it again. We had been hitting the ball beautiful neatly however began urgent there all over the center innings. Then, when the force used to be on on the finish, we got here via, particularly the highest two within the order in Leighann (Goode) and Mia (Scott) and that is the reason what’s maximum vital.

FROM SOPHOMORE MIA SCOTT

“I just didn’t want to strikeout during that final at bat. I was just looking for a pitch I could do something with.”

GAME NOTES

With the win, Texas has now gained 20 video games at Red & Charline McCombs Field this season, marking the 3rd consecutive season the Longhorns have gained 20-or-more video games at house. Texas has gained no less than 20 house video games all over each and every finished* season underneath fifth-year head trainer Mike White . The 2020 season used to be halted on March 8, thus forcing the Longhorns to end the season with 16 house wins.

Following the one-run win over Texas Tech, Texas has now gained all 4 of its Big 12 Conference openers underneath head trainer Mike White . The Longhorns didn’t play a convention recreation all over the 2020 season on account of the COVID-19 pandemic finishing the season prior to the convention slate started.

. Texas is now 3-0 all-time in opposition to Texas Tech when the 2 assembly because the Longhorns’ first convention recreation of the season.

As a results of Mia Scott’s game-ending double, Texas was certainly one of simply 5 Division I softball techniques with no less than 20 house wins this season.

game-ending double, Texas was certainly one of simply 5 Division I softball techniques with no less than 20 house wins this season. With her two hits all over the sport, Leighann Goode was the primary Texas Longhorn softball student-athlete to succeed in the 50-hit mark at the season.

was the primary Texas Longhorn softball student-athlete to succeed in the 50-hit mark at the season. Texas now strikes to 19-7 all time in its first Big 12 Conference recreation of each and every season, together with profitable the remaining 5 directly and 13 of the remaining 15.

UP NEXT

Texas (28-5-1) will glance to win the weekend collection in opposition to Texas Tech (26-9) when the 2 groups play the second one recreation of the three-game collection at 12 PM CT on Saturday, March 25. The weekend collection will conclude at 12 PM on Sunday, March 26.



