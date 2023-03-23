No. 10/8 Softball preview: Texas Tech

AUSTIN, TX – After 33 non-conference video games to start out the 2023 softball season, the Big 12 Conference portion of The University of Texas’ agenda will get underway this weekend when the Longhorns host Texas Tech for a three-game sequence, together with Saturday’s recreation offered by way of Sprouts Farmers Market.

The two groups will start motion at 4:30 PM CT on Friday, March 24, prior to taking part in each Saturday and Sunday’s video games at 12 PM.

- Advertisement -

All 3 video games may also be observed on Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman at the name. Additionally, Andrew Haynes may also be heard on 105.3 FM describing the sport’s motion.

LEADING OFF

One win over Texas Tech this weekend would mark the twentieth win for Texas at Red & Charline McCombs Field this season, marking the 3rd consecutive season with a minimum of 20-or-more wins at house. Note: The Longhorns gained most effective 16 of 18 house video games prior to the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2020 season. Under fifth-year head trainer Mike White , Texas has gained 20-or-more house video games all through all 5 seasons. 2019: 27 - Advertisement - 2020: 16* 2021: 30 2022: 20 - Advertisement - 2023: 19** *season used to be no longer finished because of the COVID-19 pandemic **lively

Texas will input Friday afternoon’s conference-opening recreation in opposition to Texas Tech having gained its remaining 4 consecutive Big 12 Conference-opening softball video games courting again to the 2018 season. The Longhorns have gained all 3 of its conference-opening video games below fifth-year head trainer Mike White . 2022: Kansas, W (7-6) 2021: Texas Tech, W (5-0) 2020: COVID-19 Pandemic 2019: Iowa State, W (11-0, 5 innings) The Longhorns have been set to start out Big 12 play at Oklahoma on Friday, March 20 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season after Texas’ remaining recreation on Sunday, March 8 in opposition to New Mexico. Texas is 2-0 all-time when starting Big 12 motion in opposition to Texas Tech with each video games going down in Austin. 2021: W, 5-0 2012: W, 8-0 (6 innings)

Entering Friday afternoon’s recreation in opposition to the Red Raiders, Leighann Goode leads the Big 12 Conference with 48 hits in 33 video games performed. Texas Tech’s Makinzy Herzog is 2nd with 45 hits.

leads the Big 12 Conference with 48 hits in 33 video games performed. Additionally, Goode (48) and teammate Viviana Martinez (44) lead all Big 12 freshman softball student-athletes in hits. The Red Raiders’ Kailey Wyckoff is 3rd with 43 hits.

(44) lead all Big 12 freshman softball student-athletes in hits. A win by way of Texas over Texas Tech this weekend would make the Longhorns certainly one of simply 4 Division I softball techniques with a minimum of 20 house wins this season. USF (19) and Grand Canyon (19) too can accomplish the feat and in the end push the full to 6 techniques.

Texas will input this weekend’s three-game sequence in opposition to Texas Tech with the sixth-highest crew batting reasonable within the country (.355) and the second one perfect within the Big 12 Conference. Of the groups ranked within the best 10, nationally, 4 are Big 12 techniques: Oklahoma, .399 Texas, .355 Oklahoma State, .353 Texas Tech, .340



FOLLOW US