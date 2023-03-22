No. 10/8 Softball preview: Stephen F. Austin

AUSTIN, TX – Following a six-game street go back and forth final week, The University of Texas softball program returns to the pleasant confines of Red & Charline McCombs Field for a non-conference matchup towards Stephen F. Austin at 6 PM CT on Wednesday, March 22.

The recreation can also be considered at the Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb and Cat Osterman calling the motion. Andrew Haynes can even describe the sport at the radio airwaves at 105.3 FM.

LEADING OFF

Entering Wednesday evening's recreation, Texas has the 7th maximum house wins (18) amongst Division I softball systems. USC Upstate: 22 Coastal Carolina: 20 Florida State: 20 USF: 19 Grand Canyon: 19 Clemson: 19 Texas: 18

The 18 wins for the Longhorns in Austin also are probably the most through a Big 12 Conference softball program at this level of the season. Texas: 18 Baylor: 17 Oklahoma State: 11

Leighann Goode will move into Texas’ Wednesday evening recreation with a team-leading 46 hits, which is the 3rd maximum in Division I softball, maximum through any Big 12 softball student-athlete and probably the most through a Division I softball freshman. Viviana Martinez is the following closest freshman to Goode’s overall because the Arizona local has been credited with 43 hits in 32 video games performed. Goode, Martinez and Texas Tech’s Kailey Wychoff (41) are the one Division I newbies to have 40-or-more hits at the season thus far.

Following her house run at USF on Sunday, March 19, Reese Atwood will glance to turn into the second one Longhorn softball student-athlete to hit a house run in 3 consecutive video games this season. Leighann Goode completed the feat towards Texas Southern (Feb. 26), North Texas (March 1) and Tennessee State (March 3).

will glance to turn into the second one Longhorn softball student-athlete to hit a house run in 3 consecutive video games this season. A Texas win over Stephen F. Austin will be the nineteenth win for the Longhorns at Red & Charline Field all through the 2023 season, tying the 2009 group for the sixteenth maximum house wins in one season. The 2006 group set this system’s single-season mark for probably the most house wins with 32. In 2006, the Longhorns went 32-1 (.970) in house video games.

Texas will input Wednesday evening’s recreation towards the Lumberjacks as the one Division I softball program within the country with a couple of student-athletes batting .400-or-better via this level of the season:



Texas’ Viviana Martinez (32) and Leighann Goode (30) will take the sector towards the Lumberjacks on Wednesday desiring simply 3 and 5 RBIs, respectively, to go Baylor’s Shaylon Govan’s conference-leading mark of 34. Additionally, Martinez’ 32 RBI are two shy of tying UCLA’s Megan Grant (34) for probably the most through a Division I softball freshman student-athlete.

Viviana Martinez (32) and Leighann Goode (30) will take the sector towards the Lumberjacks on Wednesday desiring simply 3 and 5 RBIs, respectively, to go Baylor's Shaylon Govan's conference-leading mark of 34.

