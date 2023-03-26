No. 10/8 Softball continues come-from-behind trait on Saturday











- Advertisement -

AUSTIN, TX – For the second one consecutive recreation, late-game heroics used to be the story of the tape for Texas’ 4-3 win over Texas Tech.

Texas Tech jumped into the run column first Saturday afternoon when Ellie Bailey hooked up on a 3-2 pitch for a two-out, three-run house run to cap a three-run, three-hit best of the primary. From there, the Red Raiders controlled handiest 3 extra hits over the sport’s subsequent six innings because the Longhorns went to paintings on the plate.

After Mac Morgan held Texas Tech scoreless over the following 4 innings, Courtney Day led off the ground of the 5th through singling a 2-1 pitch to centerfield. Alyssa Popelka entered the sport as a pinch-runner and labored her manner round to 3rd sooner than scoring on a fielder’s selection. Ashton Maloney , who adopted Day’s hit along with her personal unmarried, scored from 2d moments later right through Mia Scott’s at bat to chop the Longhorn deficit to a unmarried run.

- Advertisement -

Sophia Simpson (3-1) carried the momentum into the highest of the 6th as she struck out 3 Red Raider batters to carry the Longhorn offense again to the dish.

Alyssa Washington , who used to be enjoying in her first recreation in 8 days, began the sixth-inning rally with one-out unmarried up the center off Texas Tech’s Makinzy Herzog (2-3). Despite Washington being erased at 2d on a fielder’s selection right through the following at bat, Day beat out the throw and reached first to setup Reese Atwood’s heroics.

Down to Texas’ ultimate out within the backside of the 6th, Atwood watched the primary pitch sail out of the strike zone sooner than fouling off the following two. Then, on the fourth pitch of the plate look, the 6-foot-0 freshman catcher introduced her team-leading 7th house run to offer the Longhorns their first lead of the day.

- Advertisement -

Simpson returned to the circle within the best of the 7th to retire the aspect on 17 pitches.

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“Once you get into conference play, anything can happen. (Texas Tech) jumped out to a big three-run lead and (Maddie Kuehl) was throwing really well against us. We were struggling a little bit, but we kept fighting and kept fighting. It was a big day from the bottom half of the order with Reese Atwood coming through and Ashton Maloney getting a couple of hits. Alyssa Washington being back in the lineup made a big difference for us today, even the on the last play (of the game) by making that running catch while looking into the sun.”

FROM FRESHMAN REESE ATWOOD

“I knew I had to be big for my team and I had a few rough at bats to begin with throughout the game, so I knew I just needed to get inside the ball and see it. It felt good to be able to come through, though, especially after the rough beginning to the game and get the win.”

GAME NOTES

With the win, Texas has now clinched its first regular-season Big 12 Conference collection at house since sweeping Iowa State (4/1-4/3) right through the 2022 season.

Saturday’s outcome marked the primary time this season Texas has received a recreation after trailing through 3 runs. Trailed 3-0 after the primary inning of a 10-9 loss to Northwestern (2/10) Trailed 3-0 after the second one inning of a 4-3 loss to Alabama (3/11) Trailed 3-0 after the 3rd inning of a 4-3 loss to USF (3/17)

Texas’ win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon marked the primary win on the season for the Longhorns after trailing following the final touch of the 5th inning.

By throwing two scoreless innings in opposition to the Red Raiders, Sophia Simpson has now recorded a scoreless pitching look in seven of her closing 11 video games.

UP NEXT

Texas (29-5-1) will search for its first three-game convention sweep at house since April 2022 when the Longhorns face off in opposition to Texas Tech (26-10) at 12 PM CT on Sunday, March 26.

FOLLOW US

For the most recent information on the workforce, observe @TexasSoftball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. General athletic news may also be discovered at @TexasLonghorns on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.