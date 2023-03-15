NIT bracket 2023 tournament schedule, dates, times: No. 1 seed Rutgers falls to Hofstra as first round begins

The simplest No. 1 seed at the courtroom all the way through the first night time of NIT motion went down Tuesday as Rutgers fell 88-86 vs. Hofstra in extra time. Tyler Thomas made a jumper with 10 seconds left for the The Pride, who picked up their first NIT victory since 2006 with the win. Cam Spencer led the Scarlet Knights with 22 issues when they had been a number of the “First Four Out” of the 68-team NCAA Tournament box.

Opening round motion went just a little higher every other Big Ten crew in motion Tuesday as Michigan edged Toledo 90-80 in the back of 23 issues from Kobe Bufkin and 21 from Joey Baker. The duo mixed to make 8 of 13 makes an attempt from 3-point vary as the Wolverines shot 58% from the ground.

Clemson, Oklahoma State, Oregon are the opposite No. 1 seeds and will likely be in motion Wednesday as first round motion continues. While an NIT look marks a comfort prize of varieties for methods that harbored at-large hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid getting into Selection Sunday, it is a momentous instance for others.

The 32-team tournament will culminate with semifinals on March 28 in Las Vegas and a championship sport to practice on March 30. Historically, the development’s semifinals and ultimate had been contested at Madison Square Garden, however the NCAA introduced in January that Las Vegas would host the ones video games this season with Indianapolis touchdown the development in 2024. Here is a take a look at the entire bracket.

2023 NIT key dates

First Round: March 14-15

Second round: March 18-19

Quarterfinals: March 21-22

Semifinals: March 28 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

Championship: March 30 (Orleans Arena in Las Vegas)

All occasions Eastern

2023 NIT first round time table

Games within the first 3 rounds to be performed on the higher-seeded crew’s house enviornment

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. Youngstown State | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Sam Houston vs. Santa Clara | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

No. 3 North Texas vs. Alcorn State | Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington 81, No. 4 Washington State 74

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Oregon vs. UC Irvine | Wednesday, 11 p.m.

No. 2 Liberty 62, Villanova 57

No. 3 Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

No. 4 Florida vs. UCF | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Upper Right Bracket

Hofstra 88, No. 1 Rutgers 86

No. 2 Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

No. 3 New Mexico vs. Utah Valley | Wednesday, 10 p.m.

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Clemson vs. Morehead State | Wednesday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

No. 3 Michigan 90, Toledo 80

No. 4 UAB 88, Southern Miss 60