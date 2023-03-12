Nirman Agri Genetics IPO GMP, Date, Price, Review, Allotment 2023

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Details: Nirman Agri Genetics IPO date is fastened, The IPO will open on March 15 and can shut on March 20, 2023. Nirman Agri Genetics is an NSE SME IPO to lift ₹20.30 crores by way of IPO. The Nirman Agri Genetics IPO worth band is fastened at ₹99 with a marketplace lot of 1200 stocks.

Nirman Agri Genetics Limited is doing the manufacturing, processing, and advertising and marketing of hybrid seeds, insecticides, and Bio-organics. These merchandise are utilized in vegetation like corn, sunflower, cotton, paddy, grain sorghum, and so forth. Nirman Agri Genetics started to marketplace bio-pesticides, micronutrients, bio-fertilizers, fertilizer combinations & plant expansion regulators beneath the identify “Nirman Agri Genetics” in 2022.

Nirman Agri Genetics has Indian and world analysis tie-ups. They have a long-standing custom of affiliation with the Indian farming group of their prosperity. Their manufacturing, outsourced processing, and R&D amenities are in Nashik and Nimgul, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Their goal at contributing our phase within the ‘Make Indic mission’ and develop into one of the vital main Global Indian seed corporations.

Objects of the Issue:

Funding further Working capital necessities.

Investment in Strategic Acquisition / Joint Venture.

Purchase of Computer and different {hardware}.

General Corporate Purposes.

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Review

Date GMP Kostak Subject to 12 March ₹- ₹- ₹-

IPO Open: March 15, 2023 IPO Close: March 20, 2023 IPO Size: Approx ₹20.30 Crores, 2,050,800 Equity Shares Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share IPO Price Band: ₹99 Per Equity Share IPO Listing on: NSE SME Retail Quota: 50% of the online be offering NII Quota: 50% of the online be offering DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here Anchor Investors in IPO: Click Here

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Market Lot

The Nirman Agri Genetics IPO minimal marketplace lot is 1200 stocks with a ₹118,800 software quantity.

Application Lot Size Shares Amount Retail Minimum 1 1200 ₹118,800 Retail Maximum 1 1200 ₹118,800 S-HNI Minimum 2 2400 ₹237,600

The Nirman Agri Genetics IPO date is March 15 and the IPO shut date is March 20. The IPO allotment date is March 23 and the IPO would possibly listing on March 28.

IPO Open Date: March 15, 2023 IPO Close Date: March 20, 2023 Basis of Allotment: March 23, 2023 Refunds: March 24, 2023 Credit to Demat Account: March 27, 2023 IPO Listing Date: March 28, 2023

You can test IPO subscription standing and IPO allotment standing on their respective pages.

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Form

How to use Nirman Agri Genetics IPO? You can practice Nirman Agri Genetics IPO by way of ASBA to be had for your checking account. Just move to the net financial institution login and practice by way of your checking account through settling on the Nirman Agri Genetics IPO within the Invest segment. The different choice you’ll practice Nirman Agri Genetics IPO by way of IPO bureaucracy obtain by way of the NSE website online. Check out the Nirman Agri Genetics bureaucracy – click on NSE IPO Forms obtain, fill and post for your financial institution or together with your dealer.

Nirman Agri Genetics Company Financial Report

₹ in Crores Year Revenue Expense PAT 2020 ₹- ₹- ₹- 2021 ₹3.82 ₹3.75 ₹0.05 2022 ₹13.49 ₹10.06 ₹2.56 2023 7M ₹18.04 ₹14.91 ₹2.30

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Valuation – FY2022

Check Nirman Agri Genetics IPO valuations element like Earning Per Share (EPS), Price/Earning P/E Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV) main points.

Earning Per Share (EPS): ₹10.00 according to Equity Share Price/Earning P/E Ratio: 9.90 Return on Net Worth (RoNW): 96.83% Net Asset Value (NAV): ₹10.33 according to Equity Share

Peer Group

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Registrar

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

Phone: +91-22-6263 8200

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.bigshareonline.com

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Allotment Status

Check Nirman Agri Genetics IPO allotment standing on Bigshare website online URL. Click Here

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Lead Managers

First Overseas Capital Limited

Company Address

Nirman Agri Genetics Limited

Vedant Apartment, Near Reliance Shopee,

Dindori Road, Panchavati,

Nashik – 422 003

Phone: +91 253 2943101

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.nirmanagrigen.com/

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO FAQs

What is Nirman Agri Genetics IPO? Nirman Agri Genetics IPO is an NSE SME IPO. They are going to elevate ₹20.30 Crores by way of IPO. The factor is priced at ₹99 according to fairness proportion. The IPO is to be indexed on NSE. When Nirman Agri Genetics IPO will open? The IPO is to open on March 15, 2023 for NII, and Retail Investors. What is Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Investors Portion? The traders' portion for NII is 50%, and Retail is 50%. What is Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Size? Nirman Agri Genetics IPO measurement is ₹20.30 crores. What is Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Price Band? Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Price Band is ₹99 according to fairness proportion. What is Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size? The IPO bid is 1200 stocks with ₹118,800. What is Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Allotment Date? Nirman Agri Genetics IPO allotment date is March 23, 2023. What is Nirman Agri Genetics IPO Listing Date? Nirman Agri Genetics IPO checklist date is March 28, 2023. The IPO to listing on NSE SME.

Note: The Nirman Agri Genetics IPO main points are introduced formally.

