Nikola Jokic opens as favorite in 2024 NBA MVP odds after Nuggets’ title, Joel Embiid fourth on list

Nikola Jokic had an opportunity to win 3 instantly regular-season MVP awards this season, however in probably the most extra debatable races in fresh reminiscence, Jokic in the end misplaced the award to Philadelphia 76ers middle Joel Embiid. Jokic used to be appreciated for far of the season, however after months of discussion that touched on the whole lot from Jokic’s position in historical past to the position race performs in awards vote casting, he in the end ceded the highest spot to Embiid in March and April.

We all know what took place subsequent. Embiid were given knocked out of the playoffs in embarrassing style. Jokic received his first championship and was the primary participant in NBA historical past to steer a postseason in issues, rebounds and assists. Any lingering questions on Jokic’s worthiness as an MVP is long gone. He is the most efficient participant in the league.

- Advertisement -

Vegas is of the same opinion. Caesars Sportsbook has launched early odds for subsequent season’s MVP award, and Jokic is in pole place not up to an afternoon after successful the identify. Here are the ten leaders coming into the 2023-24 season:

While Jokic has received two MVP awards, he hasn’t ever opened a season as a favorite. Doncic has opened the season in the highest slot during the last a number of years, however with Kyrie Irving’s long run unsure, it simply is not transparent who he’ll be enjoying with subsequent season. Antetokounmpo is in a equivalent place with each Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez hitting unrestricted unfastened company. Embiid, the reigning winner, opens the race in fourth position, however he, too, has roster questions. James Harden is a unfastened agent this offseason and lots of be expecting him to sign up for the Houston Rockets.

After the high superstars, we’ve got a bunch of older legends. Durant, Curry and James have received seven MVP awards between them, however all 3 will likely be a minimum of 35 subsequent season. That fits the oldest MVP in NBA historical past, which used to be Karl Malone in 1999. Historically, more youthful gamers have fared higher. That makes a compelling case for Gilgeous-Alexander and Booker, who’re simply hitting their primes and must have higher supporting casts subsequent season.

- Advertisement -

Jokic has worth just because he by no means will get harm and is prone to obtain a ton of early motion at this quantity, however another way, it more than likely is sensible to attend till the offseason performs out ahead of if truth be told choosing applicants that experience worth. There is such a lot roster uncertainty across the league at this time that Jokic’s position in the race is more than likely the one ensure going into subsequent season.