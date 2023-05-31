Nick Nurse brings a new voice, championship pedigree to 76ers, but Philly’s front office still has work to do





The Philadelphia 76ers confronted a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when Kawhi Leonard hit an epic game-winner. Nick Nurse, training in his first postseason, was once at the reverse sideline, main the Raptors to their first NBA name in franchise historical past. While the Sixers have attempted with other coaches like Brett Brown and Doc Rivers, they’ve been not able to advance additional than they did in that recreation towards the Raptors 4 years in the past. Now, Nurse has the duty of main the Sixers previous the second one spherical, one thing they have not accomplished since 2001, after being named Rivers’ successor. The power is on straight away for Nurse because the Sixers have the reigning NBA MVP in Joel Embiid, and the window to construct a name staff round him isn’t getting any wider.

The Sixers have a sense of organizational urgency, which is why they determined to let Rivers cross with two years left on his contract, and why they felt that Nurse was once the proper are compatible for the staff. Nurse confronted a identical scenario in Toronto, the place he led the Raptors to a championship in his first yr as trainer after the former trainer failed to take the staff out of the East. The Sixers hope for a identical result and consider they made the proper selection in hiring Nurse, a trainer who possesses the management talents, tactical talents, superstar participant relationships, and recruiting talents that the Sixers have been in search of in a new head trainer.

Nurse comes to Philadelphia with a recognition as an “X’s and O’s” trainer, a space that has by no means been a sturdy swimsuit for Rivers. With a no-nonsense taste, Nurse may well be excellent for a staff that has advanced a recognition for being slightly cushy on superstar avid gamers. In addition, he brings a new voice and a championship pedigree to the Sixers. However, whilst Nurse is observed as a step in the proper route, there may be still work to be executed to make certain the staff reaches its complete possible. The Sixers want to make roster adjustments, and obtaining a lead guard to exchange James Harden if he leaves in unfastened company must be a precedence. The staff may additionally use an improve at the perimeter, without reference to what Harden comes to a decision to do.

Nurse’s activity is to maximize Embiid within the postseason, and he’s going to want to usher in more youthful and extra athletic avid gamers at the wings to create a higher transition staff with the Sixers. When the lineup seems subsequent season is determined by Harden’s determination, but Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker because the beginning forwards could be a mistake. The staff wishes extra athleticism, floor-spacing, and shot introduction from the ones spots. Harris handiest has three hundred and sixty five days left on his contract, making him tradeable. The Sixers want to get more youthful and extra athletic at the wings if they would like to beef up below Nurse.

While the trade in training may end up to be a sure for the Sixers, the staff’s front office still has a lot of work to do. Coaching was once no longer the one explanation why for the staff’s underwhelming finish to the season. The staff wishes roster adjustments, and bringing again avid gamers like Jalen McDaniels and Paul Reed may well be really useful for a Nurse-led staff. With Georges Niang, Shake Milton, and Jalen McDaniels set to be unrestricted unfastened brokers, and Reed set to be a limited unfastened agent, the Sixers will want to make selections on what to do with them. Danuel House Jr. and Montrezl Harrell even have participant choices for subsequent season that they might decline in want of unrestricted unfastened company.

In abstract, the Sixers are having a look ahead to a a hit new generation below the helm of Nick Nurse. However, important roster adjustments are wanted to maximize their possibilities of good fortune. The staff wishes to get more youthful and extra athletic at the wings, gain a lead guard to exchange Harden if he leaves



