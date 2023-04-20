Nick Jonas, King unveil `Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)` teaser, full song to be out







Indian artiste King and American singer Nick Jonas not too long ago introduced their collaboration for a brand new model of `Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)`. On Wednesday evening, taking to Instagram, the duo unveiled the teaser in their song which they captioned, “`Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)` music video drops tomorrow at 10am ET / 7:30pm IST.”

The song is a remake of King`s fashionable monitor `Maan Meri Jaan` which gained large responses from the enthusiasts and has accrued greater than 340 million perspectives on YouTube. The nearly 15-second teaser of the brand new model options Nick and King in conjunction with the `Maan Meri Jaan` tune taking part in within the background. Soon after the duo dropped the primary teaser, enthusiasts flooded the remark segment with pink hearts and fireplace emoticons.

“Damnnnnn,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Its time for legends.”

“This is big,” a fan wrote.

The two artists previous introduced the news in a joint Instagram post, in conjunction with a poster for his or her collaboration. Priyanka Chopra additionally cheered for her husband Nick Jonas on his collaboration with the Indian artist and shared the poster of the monitor on her Instagram tale. “Congratulations,” Priyanka wrote on Instagram Story.

King, popularly referred to as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has delivered a number of hit songs in his profession, together with `Tu Aake Dekhle` and `Maan Meri Jaan,` which gained numerous love from the listeners. His collaboration with Nick Jonas is certainly a cherry at the cake. The full song will be out on April 20.

