Nick Jonas drops adorable picture with Malti Marie ahead of Father`s Day







Days ahead of Father`s Day, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram care for to percentage an adorable picture with his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Monday, Nick took to his Instagram care for and shared a picture of him preserving his baby on his hands. While he may also be observed taking a look on the baby, Malti Mari is observed taking a look on the digital camera.

Dressed in a blue frock, Malti Marie appeared adorable within the picture. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas dropped a purple middle emoji. Nick`s remark phase used to be stuffed with feedback admiring the father-daughter duo.

A pair of weeks again, Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture of her, Nick and Malti Marie having a picnic within the park. “Sundays are for picnic,” wrote Priyanka who might be observed in a denim jacket whilst Nick might be observed taking care of the meals. Little Malti Marie is observed sitting between her folks wearing a frock and an exquisite hat.

Meanwhile, in a contemporary interview, Nick Jonas complimented his spouse and known as her an “amazing mother and absolute boss”.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Nick mentioned, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father`s Day, and I`m going to try to adopt that from him.”

Nick additionally added, “We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I`m so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who`s just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It`s more about her that day than me.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, by means of surrogacy in January 2022.

On the paintings entrance, Priyanka Chopra is recently capturing for `Head of States` in London. Helmed by means of Ilya Naishuller, the movie may also famous person John Cena and Idris Elba. Back house, she will probably be observed with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara, helmed by means of Farhan Akhtar. The movie is anticipated to move on flooring later this 12 months. The actor used to be not too long ago observed in `Love Again` and the Prime Video undercover agent mystery `Citadel`.

