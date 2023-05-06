Nick Foles landing spots: Colts release former Super Bowl MVP after just one season

Veteran quarterback Nick Foles, elderly 34, has been formally launched by means of the Indianapolis Colts on Friday as in keeping with the announcement made by means of the group. Foles had signed a two-year take care of the Colts final 12 months when Frank Reich was once their head trainer. However, Reich was once changed by means of Shane Steichen final 12 months, and Foles performed best 3 video games within the final season, the place he had two begins leading to each losses. During his time with the Colts, Foles finished 25 of 42 passes for 224 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. The former Super Bowl MVP has been a journeyman over the last few years, spending 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and 2020-21 with the Chicago Bears prior to discovering himself in Indy.

Despite his journeyman standing, Foles’ revel in makes him a precious useful resource for a more youthful quarterback in the hunt for to determine himself as a valid starter within the league. He would additionally make a really perfect emergency quarterback for any group. Here are 4 possible landing spots for the 11-year veteran:

The Packers misplaced Aaron Rodgers this season, and their quarterback room now contains best Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, and Danny Etling, with Love being the brand new beginning quarterback. A veteran voice like Foles on this quarterback room may just make Love and head trainer Matt LaFleur extra at ease.

The Buccaneers have shyed away from deciding on a quarterback within the 2023 NFL Draft, have best Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask on their roster, and might have the benefit of including a veteran quarterback like Foles, given his revel in.

The Commanders additionally did not take a quarterback within the draft, and with best Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett, and Jake Fromm rounding out the placement, Foles may well be a very good addition to the group. Furthermore, Foles might go back to the NFC East with Washington.

Philadelphia Eagles

Although Philadelphia has little need for Foles as they’ve Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee, and Ian Book on their roster, it is value citing the group since Foles led the Eagles to their best Super Bowl championship. He has a report of 21-11 because the beginning quarterback for the Eagles all through the common season, however 8-18 in every single place else.