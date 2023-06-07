Nick Bosa ‘pretty confident’ he’ll get extension done with 49ers by start of training camp

According to contemporary reviews, Nick Bosa, the celebrity move rusher of the San Francisco 49ers, is in discussions for an enormous contract extension, which might make him one of the highest-paid defensive gamers within the NFL. Bosa, who has already received the Defensive Player of the Year award, is coming into the 5th yr of his NFL profession, and the 49ers picked up his fifth-year choice closing season.

At a contemporary press convention, Bosa expressed self assurance that the extension can be finalized ahead of training camp. The negotiations for the extension were ongoing, and Bosa believes that the discussions are not off course.

In the 2021 season, Bosa recorded 15.5 sacks, which was once a career-high at the moment, and led the NFL with 21 tackles for loss. He adopted that up with an excellent 2022 season, profitable the Defensive Player of the Year award and main the NFL with 18.5 sacks.

Bosa’s manufacturing and worth to the 49ers make him a best candidate for one of probably the most vital contracts in NFL historical past. Currently, Spotrac tasks that Bosa may obtain an extension value $114.6 million over 4 years, with a median annual price of $28.6 million. If he receives this type of deal, he would grow to be the second-highest-paid defensive participant within the NFL, moment simplest to Los Angeles Rams defensive take on Aaron Donald. The projected extension would additionally surpass the four-year, $112 million deal the Pittsburgh Steelers gave to move rusher T.J. Watt in 2021.

Despite the hefty doable deal, Bosa believes that he merits what he’s getting regardless. With discussions ongoing and Bosa’s long run with the 49ers secured, the negotiations are sure to have an important affect at the league and its long run contracts.