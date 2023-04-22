NHL and NBA Playoffs Give New York Fans a Lot to Celebrate

For 3 directly days, other folks in sports activities jerseys of more than a few colours moved in, out and round Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan. For some it used to be their vacation spot. For others it used to be a converting level. But for enthusiasts of 5 groups in two sports activities in a single metropolitan space, it used to be a hub for that incomparable and fascinating springtime buzz: the playoffs.

Across the United States and Canada, many towns are webhosting playoff video games in skilled basketball and hockey. But nowhere is the motion extra plentiful than within the larger New York space, the place all 5 skilled winter-season groups have been within the postseason.

It used to be the primary time the 5 locals have been within the playoffs on the similar time since 1994, the yr Madison Square Garden used to be the pulsating megastar on the core of the sports activities universe. The Rangers and Knicks traded nights on the Garden from April to June that spring, all over to the finals of each league’s playoffs, and the Rangers gained the Stanley Cup. Along the way in which, all 5 groups performed dates in that one area right through the playoffs.

By Saturday night time, 3 of the groups may have performed on the Garden, however all 5 — the New York Islanders on Long Island; the Nets in Brooklyn; the Knicks and the Rangers in Manhattan; and the Devils in New Jersey — have been competing someplace within the rather condensed metro space in first-round playoff video games.