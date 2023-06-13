NFL throwback uniforms: A rundown of the teams going back to classic looks for 2023 season





NFL teams introduced back throwback uniforms in 2022 as an aftermath of the “one-shell rule” being lifted, giving franchises the flexibility to go back classic uniforms that had been fashionable all over the 2000s. Those uniforms had to be shelved as a result of of the “one-shell rule” for a decade, however are coming back with a vengeance.

The Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots introduced back throwback uniforms in 2022, in conjunction with the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh introduced back a throwback design final worn in 2019). The Atlanta Falcons additionally offered a throwback helmet to cross with their throwback uniform.

Four extra teams are bringing back throwbacks for 2023, with much more likely to come. These are the teams that can have throwbacks coming this season.

The Eagles can be bringing back their “Kelly Green” uniforms for this season, now that they in the end have the “Kelly Green” change helmet in position. The uniforms can be from the final time Philadelphia wore the “Kelly Green” uniforms, in response to the template from 1985-1995.



Philadelphia has but to announce what weeks the staff will don the “Kelly Green” jerseys. This can be the first time the Eagles have worn “Kelly Green” since the 2010 season.

Seattle will carry back the Nineteen Nineties-era throwback uniforms in 2023, making their go back in Week 8 in opposition to the Cleveland Browns. The jerseys and change throwback helmet can be launched in July.



Seattle hasn’t worn the gentle blue jerseys since 2001, when the franchise was once in the AFC.

The Buccaneers wore their orange creamsicle uniforms from the membership’s inaugural season from 1976 till 1996 — ahead of switching to pewter in 1997. The creamsicle throwbacks returned as soon as in keeping with yr from 2009-2012, and can make their go back in Week 6 of the 2023 season in opposition to the Detroit Lions.

Raymond James Stadium can be reworked to pay homage to the staff’s unique house Tampa Stadium, with unfashionable box stencils, stadium bunting and video board property. The uniforms can be launched later this summer time.

The Titans began as the Houston Oilers ahead of transferring to Tennessee in 1997, converting the title to Tennessee Titans in 1996. Tennessee can pay homage to the Oilers days via dressed in Oilers throwbacks for no less than one sport in 2023.



The Titans have worn blue and white Oilers AFL throwbacks from the Nineteen Sixties ahead of, donning the blue ones in 2009 and white ones in 2010. They have not begun to put on the Eighties-Nineteen Nineties period throwback uniforms, sometimes called “Luv Ya Blue.”

The Titans have not begun to free up the design, however this is anticipated later this summer time.