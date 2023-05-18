NFL teams signing XFL players tracker: Eagles add Charleston Rambo; Sea Dragons QB Ben DiNucci joins list





The XFL’s 2023 season could have ended, however for a number of of the league’s players, their subsequent soccer season has already begun. Multiple XFL players have signed with NFL teams that intention to refill their 90-man rosters forward of the learning camp. Bob Stoops’ Arlington Renegades, regardless of their 4-6 document all through the common season, gained the XFL Championship this 12 months after frightening the D.C. Defenders within the name recreation. The quarterback who performed an important position in Arlington’s 35-26 disappointed, Luis Perez, used to be if truth be told traded to the Renegades from the Vegas Vipers all through the common season. Perez threw for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns within the championship recreation, however as of this writing, he has but to be signed by way of an NFL group.

Now, here is a breakdown of a few XFL players who’ve already joined NFL rosters because the finish of the XFL season:

Atlanta Falcons:

– OT Barry Wesley: The former Sea Dragons lineman is becoming a member of the Falcons’ made over roster. He is a flexible participant who performed 4 other positions on Colorado State’s offensive line all through his school profession.

– DL LaCale London: Landon is again within the NFL after a forged season as a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks. He used to be named Defensive Player of the Week after recording a couple of pressured fumbles in a win over the Sea Dragons.

– S Lukas Denis: Denis intercepted two passes and recorded 37 tackles for St. Louis. A former school standout at Boston College, Denis picked off seven passes all through his junior season with the Eagles.

- Advertisement -

Carolina Panthers:

– DL Antwuan Jackson Jr.: The former Ohio State Buckeye recorded 20 tackles in 9 video games for the Sea Dragons.

– WR Gary Jennings: He performed at West Virginia and went directly to play with a number of NFL teams earlier than becoming a member of the Panthers’ offseason roster in 2021.

– OLB/TE Jordan Thomas: The Panthers had Thomas figure out at out of doors linebacker and tight finish. He joined the NFL in 2020 and had 20 catches for 215 yards and 4 touchdowns that 12 months.

Denver Broncos:

– QB Ben DiNucci: DiNucci joins the Broncos after main the XFL in passing yards and landing passes whilst serving to the Sea Dragons clinch a berth within the XFL playoffs.

– RB Jacques Patrick: The 6-3, 234-pound operating again used to be 2nd within the XFL in dashing all through the common season with 443 yards on 115 carries. He may be in a position to taking part in fullback.

Detroit Lions:

– Okay John Parker Romo: Romo made 17 of his 19 box function makes an attempt, with an extended of 57 yards, all through his time with the XFL’s Brahmas.

- Advertisement -

Miami Dolphins:

– DB Bryce Thompson: Thompson intercepted a couple of passes for the Sea Dragons. Thompson performed collegiately at Tennessee earlier than being picked up by way of the Saints as an undrafted rookie.

New Orleans Saints:

– DL Niko Lalos: Lalos recorded 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in ten video games with the Sea Dragons ultimate XFL season.

– DL Jack Heflin: Heflin spent ultimate XFL season with the Houston Roughnecks. He not too long ago performed as a member of the Packers and Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles:

– WR Charleston Rambo: Rambo had 35 receptions for 430 yards and 3 touchdowns with the Orlando Guardians all through his time within the XFL. He used to be invited to rookie minicamp and made the 90-man roster.

- Advertisement -

Seattle Seahawks:

– DL Austin Faoliu: Faoliu performed for the Sea Dragons ultimate XFL season. Before that, he had an outstanding school profession at Oregon. He is making his 2nd go-around within the NFL after spending the 2021 season with the Cowboys.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

– DL C.J. Brewer: Brewer had 2.5 sacks and 17 tackles ultimate XFL season with the Houston Roughnecks.

Washington Commanders: No players nowadays.

These XFL players have taken a large step ahead of their careers by way of signing with NFL teams. It will likely be attention-grabbing to look how they give a contribution on their new teams and the way they fare within the upcoming NFL season.



