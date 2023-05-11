NFL schedule release 2023: How to watch, live stream, more for Thursday’s show

The National Football League (NFL) is about to unveil its 2023 schedule, marking the overall main match of the low season. Despite preliminary studies that the development may well be postponed, the NFL showed on Monday that the schedule expose will happen on Thursday, May 11 as deliberate.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 11 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, ESPN2

CBS Sports HQ: You can flow on CBS Sports HQ, with protection Thursday at 8 p.m. ET that includes Pete Prisco, Bryant McFadden, Danny Kanell, Brady Quinn, and SportsLine’s Todd Furhman.

- Advertisement -

The NFL will announce the next contests forward of Thursday night time:

International Games – Wednesday, May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN

on NFL Network and ESPN Black Friday Game – Wednesday, May 10 by the use of Amazon

by the use of Amazon Select particular person video games – Wednesday, May 10 on CBS Mornings and Fox & Friends

on CBS Mornings and Fox & Friends Select particular person video games – Thursday, May 11 on NBC’s Today Show and ABC’s Good Morning America

According to ESPN, the 2023 NFL season is about to function 14 postseason rematches from the 2022 season, consisting of the Super Bowl (Eagles-Chiefs), convention championships (Bengals-Chiefs in addition to 49ers-Eagles), and all divisional spherical video games (Jaguars-Chiefs, Bengals-Bills, Cowboys-49ers, and Giants-Eagles).

The upcoming 2023 season may also function a couple of different adjustments, together with the primary Black Friday sport and a tripleheader on Christmas Day. Additionally, video games will now not “belong” to networks, a transformation that may permit any community to bid on any sport time slot. All 32 groups can be eligible to function on Thursday Night Football more than one instances within the season; then again, now not all groups are assured to have a primetime spot, because the NFL strikes towards offering the more thrilling groups with the largest spots as a part of its meritocracy method.