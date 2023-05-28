NFL schedule 2023: Date, times, TV channel, live stream, matchups for all 272 games during regular season





The 2023 NFL season is in the end right here! The season will characteristic 18 weeks and 272 general games, a observe as much as the largest season ever (17-game schedule began in 2021). We have a complete slate of games on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, at the side of every other Christmas tripleheader and an expanded prime-time schedule that can characteristic various the league's easiest matchups every week. This yr will see some adjustments to the CBS and Fox slate, because of the brand new tv contract in position. CBS will determine a particular selection of groups that it needs to hold for a particular minimal of games, most effective choosing AFC groups for the reason that community has the AFC package deal (Fox will do the similar with the NFC). Under the previous contract, CBS aired games between two AFC groups and inter-conference games the place the AFC workforce is at the street. The league may just “cross-flex” games between CBS and Fox to enlarge the presence of noteworthy games. Games may also be flexed to “Monday Night Football” within the ultimate 4 weeks of the season, which can building up the quantity of “move flexing games on Sundays between CBS and Fox. The NFL has the versatility to provide no primetime games to groups or give a workforce a most of 7 at the season (up from 5 within the earlier tv contract).The 2023 NFL schedule will glance other, but its a thrilling exchange for the league. Here is the 2023 NFL week-by-week schedule: Note: All occasions are Eastern. All CBS games will also be streamed on Paramount+. All NBC, Fox and ESPN games will also be streamed on FuboTV.Week 1Thursday, September 7Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., NBCSunday, September 10Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBSHouston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBSCarolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FoxTampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBSTennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBSArizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FoxJacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FoxGreen Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m., FoxPhiladelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBSMiami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m., CBSLas Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBSLos Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FoxDallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NBCMonday, September 11Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., ESPNWeek 2Thursday, September 14Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m., Prime VideoSunday, September 17Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FoxLas Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBSBaltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBSSeattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FoxIndianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBSKansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBSChicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FoxLos Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBSNew York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., FoxSan Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FoxNew York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBSWashington Commanders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBSMiami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., NBCMonday, September 18New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m., ESPNCleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., ABCWeek 3Thursday, September 21New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Prime VideoSunday, September 24Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBSTennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBSAtlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FoxNew Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FoxHouston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., FoxDenver Broncos at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBSLos Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FoxNew England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBSBuffalo Bills at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., CBSCarolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBSDallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., FoxChicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., FoxPittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., NBCMonday, September 25Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m., ABCLos Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., ESPNWeek 4Thursday, September 28Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m., Prime VideoSunday, October 1Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m., ESPN+Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBSMinnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FoxDenver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBSBaltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBSPittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBSLos Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., FoxTampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FoxWashington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FoxCincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., FoxLas Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBSNew England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., FoxArizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FoxKansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m., NBCMonday, October 2Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPNWeek 5Thursday, October 5Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 8:15 p.m., Prime VideoSunday, October 8Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FoxCarolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FoxTennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBSNew York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., FoxNew Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBSBaltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBSCincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., FoxPhiladelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FoxNew York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBSKansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., CBSDallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m., NBCMonday, October 9Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m., ESPNBye week: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay BuccaneersWeek 6Thursday, October 12Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m, Prime VideoSunday, October 15Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (London), 9:30 a.m., NFL NetworkWashington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., CBSMinnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FoxSeattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBSSan Francisco 49ers, at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FoxNew Orleans Saints at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., FoxIndianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBSCarolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBSDetroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FoxNew England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., CBSArizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., FoxPhiladelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m., FoxNew York Giants at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBCMonday, October 16Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m., ESPNBye week: Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh SteelersWeek 7Thursday, October 19Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m., Prime VideoSunday, October 22Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., FoxLas Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., FoxCleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBSBuffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBSWashington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBSAtlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FoxPittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FoxArizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FoxGreen Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBSLos Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBSMiami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBCMonday, October 23San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m., ESPNBye week: Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans Week 8Thursday, October 26Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m., Prime VideoSunday, October 29Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FoxLos Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FoxMinnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FoxNew Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., FoxNew England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBSNew York Jets at New York Giants, 1 p.m., CBSJacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBSAtlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBSPhiladelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FoxCleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FoxBaltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., CBSKansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBSCincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. CBSChicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m., NBCMonday, October 30Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m., ESPNWeek 9Thursday, November 2Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., Prime VideoSunday, November 5Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m., NFL NetworkMinnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FoxSeattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBSArizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBSLos Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., FoxTampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBSWashington Commanders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., FoxChicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBSIndianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m., CBSNew York Giants at Las…



