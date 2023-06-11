NFL rumors: Here’s why another big-name running back could change teams in 2023, like Vikings’ Dalvin Cook

After six seasons with the Vikings, Dalvin Cook is unfastened to signal in other places forward of the 2023 NFL season. But he might not be the closing big-name running back to change teams this summer time.

Three months after receiving the franchise tag, Raiders celebrity Josh Jacobs has but to signal his one-year mushy, and he is now presented a number of hints that he by no means will, leaving his fast long run up in the air.

Fresh off a profession season in which he led the NFL with 1,653 dashing yards, Jacobs would be due just over $10 million — more or less an $8M carry from 2022 — if he indicators the tag. But believe his feedback — each reliable and differently — since getting tagged:

None of the previous first-round draft select’s movements are unusual for a participant in the midst of contract talks. Just take the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, who went public with a industry request from the Ravens this offseason, most effective to later signal a five-year, $260 million extension. But at a extra replaceable place like RB, the place the Vikings simply stored $9M via parting techniques with a repeat Pro Bowler in Cook, it is conceivable Las Vegas could ultimately rescind the tag somewhat than devote most sensible greenback to their guy.

Jacobs and the Raiders have till July 17 to strike a long-term contract, or else the RB will probably be required to play beneath the tag if he fits up in Las Vegas this season. Jacobs could technically prolong his holdout into coaching camp and even the 2023 season (and would not face monetary consequences if he is not beneath contract), however he’d possibility delaying a go back to unfastened company if he is not energetic for no less than six video games.