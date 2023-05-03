NFL Power Rankings: Jets, Bears, Browns biggest post-draft risers; Chiefs, Eagles still top 2; Patriots plunge





In the arena of the NFL, few issues can get fanatics extra riled up than Power Rankings. And that is very true within the month of May. Though, let’s be actual, Power Rankings can stir feelings at any time. However, at this level within the yr, they dangle even much less weight, and are steadily met with ire from trustworthy fanatics. Despite this, bosses love Power Rankings, so that they will have to be finished. With unfastened company over and the draft at the back of us, maximum groups have their rosters set for the 2023 NFL season. And whether or not or now not fanatics approve, those groups are right here to stick.

Now that we’ve got a greater thought of what groups seem like, it is time for post-draft Power Rankings. These ratings be offering a primary glimpse into what the 2023 season would possibly dangle. Topping the record are the Kansas City Chiefs, adopted intently by way of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2nd position. The Chiefs could have a difficult highway forward of them as they navigate the brutal AFC. Nevertheless, with Patrick Mahomes still wholesome and succesful, they continue to be the top crew to overcome this season.

The Eagles, then again, have a far more straightforward trail to the Super Bowl, having misplaced to the Chiefs in February. This is partially because of the NFC now not being as sturdy in comparison to the AFC, particularly relating to quarterbacks. The AFC boasts the likes of Burrow, Rodgers, Allen, Jackson, Herbert, and Lawrence, whilst the NFC is led by way of Jalen Hurts. As a consequence, the Eagles are the transparent favorites of their convention.

But that does not imply different groups cannot marvel us. The Detroit Lions, for instance, had been making strides, with a just right roster that used to be supplemented by way of an ideal draft. Head trainer Dan Campbell has inherited a skilled crew that are supposed to be the favourite within the NFC North and push for much more. It feels abnormal to mention, however the Lions have moved as much as eleventh position in my ratings.

There could also be some surprise in seeing the Jacksonville Jaguars score 6th, however this is why: they have got emerging stars, akin to Lawrence, and feature added a large size to their offense with Calvin Ridley. Additionally, they are going to play six video games in opposition to a department marked by way of quarterback uncertainty, and 4 extra in opposition to the NFC South, which is among the weaker divisions within the game. As such, the Jaguars must have a cast season, profitable 11-13 video games. If they do not do so, one thing will have to have long past incorrect.

On the other spectrum, the Arizona Cardinals are available final in my ratings, with the Los Angeles Rams ranked simply above them. Both groups are lately in rebuild mode, with the Cardinals’ quarterback, Kyler Murray, getting back from a torn ACL harm.

It is essential to understand that the NFL is a extremely unpredictable league. Just after we suppose we have now a deal with on issues, it surprises us. But for now, those are my Power Rankings for May. The biggest movers at the record are the Cleveland Browns, who’ve risen 9 spots because of the potential for Deshaun Watson.

Check out the overall ratings under, entire with HTML tags.

Rankings: