NFL playoff predictions for 2023 season: Eagles fall, Falcons rise, plus full division and wild-card picks





On Monday, the Brinson Model™️ made its debut and broke down win-loss predictions for each NFL workforce forward of the 2023 season. It was once the sort of good fortune that Corporate asked the proprietary projection procedure be used once more the very subsequent day, this time for division identify and wild-card picks, necessarily Brinson’s “way too early” playoff picks.

Brinson’s just right good friend Jason La Canfora controlled to pick out six of his 8 division winners final yr, despite the fact that his wild-card picks weren’t as correct. Picking NFL playoff groups in August is already laborious, however making predictions in May is even more difficult.

Brinson plans to persist with the projection gadget and best make handbook tweaks throughout the true projection procedure. He won improbable comments from happy readers, and over on Instagram (@WillBrinson), he has been referred to as names like “dry trash,” a “🤡,” and a “doofus.” On Twitter (@WillBrinson), he won equivalent feedback, with Browns fanatics screaming about his 7-10 report prediction for their workforce.

For the AFC East, Brinson predicts the Buffalo Bills (12-5) would be the division winner, with the New York Jets (10-7)* because the wild-card workforce. In the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) would be the division winner, with the Baltimore Ravens (12-5)* because the wild-card workforce. The AFC South can have the Jacksonville Jaguars (11-6) because the division winner, and the AFC West can have the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) because the division winner, with the Denver Broncos (9-8)* because the wild-card workforce.

For the NFC East, Brinson predicts the Dallas Cowboys (10-7) would be the division winner, with the Philadelphia Eagles (10-7)* and the New York Giants (9-8)* because the wild-card groups. In the NFC North, the Detroit Lions (10-7) would be the division winner, with the Minnesota Vikings (8-9), Chicago Bears (6-11), and Green Bay Packers (6-11) all vying for the spot. The NFC South can have the Atlanta Falcons (10-7) because the division winner, with the Carolina Panthers (8-9), New Orleans Saints (7-10), and reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-12) additionally within the operating.

Brinson notes that those projections are topic to modify as the true projection procedure takes position, however for now, that is the place he stands.



