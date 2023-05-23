NFL owners approve modified ‘Thursday Night Football’ flex plan by a vote of 24-8, per report

The NFL has authorized a amendment to Thursday Night Football’s flex scheduling device. This signifies that Thursday evening video games will also be flexed between Weeks 13-17, consistent with a report by NFL Media. Two flexes are allowed per season, and 28 days realize is needed.

The new laws have been authorized by a vote of 24-8, ESPN experiences, with the Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Lions, Bengals, and Steelers being the groups who voted towards it. The primary function of passing this flex plan is to get rid of Thursday evening video games between dropping groups. The NFL is now authorized to shift Sunday afternoon video games to Thursday evening from weeks 13-17.

The skill to flex video games is not the one alternate for Thursday Night Football. In March, the owners authorized a rule permitting groups to play two Thursday video games on quick weeks. This signifies that the league can now agenda groups for Thursday evening video games after a earlier Sunday recreation on two events all the way through the season. Previously, a crew may just handiest play one recreation on Thursday evening after enjoying Sunday.

The Bears, Steelers, Saints, and Jets are each and every slated to play more than one Thursday evening video games in 2023. Pittsburgh has the convenience of webhosting each of their Thursday evening video games. However, new Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson is not a fan of the speculation of enjoying two video games on quick weeks. He stated that it is tricky sufficient getting up for the primary Thursday evening recreation, let by myself any other one. Peterson is worried concerning the toll it’s going to tackle his frame, in particular since that is his thirteenth yr within the league.

Amazon’s first season with “Thursday Night Football” ultimate yr drew a median viewership of 9.6 million, consistent with Nielsen. While this is a cast quantity, it was once a 46 p.c decline from the former season when Thursday evening video games have been broadcast on Fox and NFL Network. Games that didn’t have important playoff implications would possibly have contributed to the decline in viewership.