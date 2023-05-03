NFL Mock Draft 2024: Commanders, Cardinals, Vikings land QBs; WR Marvin Harrison Jr. goes No. 2 overall

It’s by no means too early to position out a ridicule draft, proper? (The different aspect of that argument, after all, is that it is at all times too early as a result of, invariably, they are improper — however that isn’t the purpose. Giving you a explanation why to waste time at paintings is the purpose. So you are welcome upfront.)

Maybe a greater approach to have a look at this isn’t as a ridicule draft — “Here’s who your team will take 51 weeks from now having no idea how the current roster and subsequent season unfolds” — however as a information to the varsity gamers you must regulate all through the 2023 season and for the 2024 NFL Draft. And whilst the ’23 elegance of QBs was once an growth over the ’22 model, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye may ramp up the expectancies for fanatics of groups who’ll be within the franchise QB marketplace subsequent January.

Again, to reiterate: This is much less “mock draft” than “handy list of names to look out for in the fall.” That stated, we need to point out this: The present draft order is the use of SportsLine’s Super Bowl odds however in opposite order. We know other folks are going to be very indignant about why we now have their crew selecting so prime, however it isn’t our fault! These are your crew’s odds of profitable a Lombardi Trophy, as made up our minds via the robots in our analytics division.

And, in truth, we must all be thanking them since the Texans and Cardinals these days have the longest odds of profitable the Super Bowl … however there is a twist for our functions right here: Houston traded their first of 2 first-round selections to Arizona as a part of the deal that allowed them to transport up and take edge rusher Will Anderson. And that implies the Cardinals have the primary two selections on this mock draft.

Does Arizona take Caleb Williams with Kyler Murray nonetheless underneath contract? Maybe they aim otherworldly wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. as an alternative and business the opposite select. Before the large disclose, another factor:

