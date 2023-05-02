NFL fifth-year option tracker: Giants lock in Andrew Thomas, Ravens decline option on Patrick Queen





The 2020 NFL Draft has been touted as one of the crucial pivotal drafts in contemporary reminiscence. This is because of the truth that a variety of probably the most notable gamers in the sport, similar to Joe Burrow, Justin Hebert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Jefferson, have been decided on all over that yr. These gamers who have been first-round alternatives in the draft at the moment are achieving a important juncture in their younger careers. NFL groups have till May 2, 2023, to workout the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts in their first-round alternatives from the 2020 NFL Draft. This option permits the staff to stay the participant beneath their keep watch over till the 2024 season.

The Miami Dolphins have been the primary staff to make use of the fifth-year option on a participant from this 2020 elegance, locking in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa thru 2024. Other gamers anticipated to observe go well with. Here is a listing of the 28 first-rounders from the 2020 elegance who’re eligible for the fifth-year option and whether or not their staff determined to make use of it.

– Dolphins select up option on Tagovailoa

– Cowboys select up Lamb’s option

– Vikings select up Jefferson’s option

– Bengals select up Burrow’s option

– Buccaneers select up Wirfs’ option

– Washington Commanders don’t select up Young’s option

– Chargers select up Herbert’s option

– 49ers select up Aiyuk’s option

– Falcons select up A.J. Terrell’s option

– Chargers don’t select up Kenneth Murray’s option

– 49ers don’t select up Javon Kinlaw’s option

– Browns select up Jedrick Wills’ option

– Panthers select up Derrick Brown’s option

CeeDee Lamb had a prolific season and recorded 107 catches for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, marking the third-most by means of a Cowboy in a unmarried season, together with his 1,359 receiving yards, that have been the fifth-most. The Dallas staff exercised the fifth-year option to stay Lamb beneath their keep watch over for any other 5 to 6 years. The Minnesota Vikings additionally exercised the fifth-year option on Justin Jefferson, one of the crucial productive younger receivers in NFL historical past. Jefferson led the NFL in each receptions and receiving yards and was once named each a First Team All-Pro and Offensive Player of the Year. It was once by no means in doubt that his option can be picked up.

As for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, his option was once a no brainer and similar to Jefferson’s. Burrow is already an inner-circle MVP candidate, and he took the Bengals to the Super Bowl in simply his 2nd NFL season. The Buccaneers have been any other staff with a no brainer determination because it pertains to the fifth-year option with offensive take on Tristan Wirfs, who has been stellar alongside Tampa Bay’s offensive line.

Washington Commanders determined not to select up Young’s option, regardless of being regarded as the “best prospect” in the category. After a robust rookie yr, Young struggled with accidents and seemed in simply 12 video games, totaling 1.5 sacks and 5 quarterback hits.

Just like Burrow, the Chargers picked up Herbert’s option for the placeholder to hammer out phrases on a long-term extension. Herbert temporarily solidified himself as a franchise quarterback for L.A., surroundings NFL information as a rookie for many landing passes, passing yards in step with sport, and completions.

San Francisco picked up Brandon Aiyuk’s fifth-year option, and whilst GM John Lynch was once beautiful candid about the opportunity of transferring on from him because of commitments in other places on the roster, Aiyuk’s long run with the 49ers is protected for now. Aiyuk is coming off a career-year in 2022 the place he set highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Finally, the Browns picked up Jedrick Wills’ option and ensured they are going to have their beginning left-tackled beneath staff keep watch over throughout the 2024 season. Similarly, the Carolina Panthers picked up the option for Derrick Brown, and he’s now set to make $11.6 million.



