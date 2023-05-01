NFL fifth-year option tracker: Chargers lock in Justin Herbert through 2024; 49ers decline option for DT





The 2020 NFL Draft is thought of as a pivotal draft because it used to be the yr when notable avid gamers comparable to Joe Burrow, Justin Hebert, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Jefferson entered the league. These avid gamers are actually attaining a an important milestone in their careers as NFL groups have till May 2 to workout the fifth-year option on rookie contracts in their first-round choices from the 2020 NFL Draft. This step promises that the participant would stay underneath group keep watch over through the 2024 season. The Dolphins have been the primary group to workout the fifth-year option on a participant in this magnificence, holding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in-house through this period of time.

Below is a breakdown of the 28 first-rounders from the 2020 magnificence who’re eligible for the fifth-year option and whether or not or now not their groups determined to make use of it. The Cowboys, Vikings, Bengals, Buccaneers, and Browns all picked up the choices for their avid gamers, specifically CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow, Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, and Derrick Brown, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Chargers picked up the option for Justin Hebert, however this transfer is noticed as just a placeholder ahead of they may be able to agree on a long-term extension. San Francisco secured Brandon Aiyuk underneath group keep watch over, whilst the Falcons did the similar for A.J. Terrell. However, the Commanders selected to not workout their option on Chase Young because of his struggles with accidents final season, and the similar is going for Kenneth Murray of the Chargers and Javon Kinlaw of the 49ers.

In conclusion, the fifth-year option closing date is a an important step against securing the way forward for those younger avid gamers and their respective groups.



