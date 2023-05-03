NFL Draft: Texans pick messaged team months ago to keep him in Houston, says C.J. Stroud helped make it happen

The Houston Texans decided on extensive receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell in the 3rd spherical with the No. 69 general pick all through Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. This used to be precisely how the 23-year-old sought after it to move, as he had in the past expressed his need to get started his NFL profession in Houston.

Dell attended the University of Houston from 2020 to 2022, and after being decided on by means of the Texans, their authentic Twitter account tweeted a screenshot of an Instagram direct message he had despatched them, which learn, “Don’t let me leave the city,” together with a center emoji.

During his ultimate 12 months at Houston, Dell performed 13 video games, completing with 109 receptions, 1,398 yards, and 17 touchdowns at the season. He had in the past discussed his hobby in taking part in for the Texans whilst on the NFL Combine.

The Texans additionally decided on quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 general pick, who put in a just right phrase for Dell. After the Combine, they exchanged messages and Stroud expressed his admiration for Dell’s path operating and taking part in taste. He then went on to ask the Texans to draft Dell.

In his first 12 months at Houston, Dell had a team-high 29 receptions for 428 yards and 3 touchdowns in 8 video games. The subsequent season, he led the team with 90 receptions for 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns, incomes the highest receiver function for the 2022 season.

Houston gained the No. 69 pick by the use of a industry with the Los Angeles Rams.