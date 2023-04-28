NFL Draft: TCU WR Quentin Johnston heads to Los Angeles Chargers







Quentin Johnston, an impressive extensive receiver from TCU, has been signed through the Los Angeles Chargers with the twenty first total pick out within the 2023 NFL Draft hung on Thursday night time.

He emerged as a central determine of TCU’s receiving squad within the 2022 season with an excellent document. Johnston bagged 60 catches for 1,069 yards and 6 touchdowns, main all TCU receivers. He additionally made first-team All-Big 12.

Locked On draft analysts rated Johnston as the highest receiver within the draft, surpassing Ohio State's Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers from Boston College.