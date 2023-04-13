NFL Draft rumors: Dallas Cowboys could look to take a quarterback

Despite having a franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, and a viable backup with Cooper Rush, the Dallas Cowboys could look for a QB prospect on the NFL Draft.

DALLAS — Teams are in complete draft mode at this time, crossing their T’s and dotting their I’s in preparation. For the Dallas Cowboys, that suggests exploring all choices, even though it’s now not at a place of want.

The early a part of the offseason for Dallas was once spent strengthening the roster, leaving few holes. Having a cast beginning unit on each side of the ball will permit the Cowboys to draft the most productive to be had participant at a place the place they want essentially the most lend a hand within the early rounds. Not all positions are created similarly, and the Cowboys aren't most likely to make a selection a quarterback at the first or 2nd day of the draft.

However, Jerry and Stephen Jones have each stated this offseason they would really like to draft a younger QB to broaden at the back of starter Dak Prescott and the group is exploring their choices.

Another QB that has piqued the Cowboys hobby. Houston’s Clayton Tune made a 30-visit to The Star previous. https://t.co/jsaOjad6YC — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) April 12, 2023

Both Clayton Tune and Aidan O’Connell are projected to be overdue around quarterbacks decided on at the ultimate day of the draft. Neither can be a risk to Prescott’s task, however Dallas can be smart to get started searching for any person more youthful to problem veteran backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

The Cowboys for sure take into account, although, how treasured a rookie QB may also be. Prescott was once a fourth-round pick out in 2016 and because that point, the group has used simply two draft choices on a QB. The group decided on Mike White within the 5th around of the 2018 draft and used a seventh-round variety on Ben DiNucci in 2020. Neither participant labored out with the Cowboys, however White has been a cast spot starter for the New York Jets.

Dallas is in a excellent place within the quarterback room with Prescott and Rush, however each sign callers are these days 29-years previous, so a more youthful possibility to broaden is wanted. Third string QB Will Grier had some great moments closing preseason, however the group will have to believe getting more youthful on the place with a projectable skill.

Despite the luck of Rush over the past two seasons – he received 5 of six begins when pressured into accountability – the time turns out proper to start searching for new blood on the most beneficial place within the sport. Rush doesn’t have the upside that probably the most potentialities popping out on this draft do and coaching any person to change the veteran QB to play at the back of Prescott can be good.

If the Cowboys decided on Tune, they'd be getting a QB who took to the air and thrived in a timing offense at Houston. Tune threw for 30 touchdowns in 2021, and for 40 ratings closing season, so he can get the ball finally zone. With 104 landing passes spanning 47 all over his collegiate occupation, the 2022 Independence Bowl MVP has proven excellent manufacturing.

Clayton Tune is a QB prospect within the 2023 draft magnificence. He scored a 9.81 #RAS out of a imaginable 10.00. This ranked 18 out of 911 QB from 1987 to 2023. Correcting (once more) to upload in his cone time. https://t.co/17xkHiWJgR pic.twitter.com/tTbqtffcl1 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, O’Connell performed in a extra conservative offensive machine, so his numbers aren’t as gaudy. As a starter over the past two years at Purdue, O’Connell threw for 28, and 23 touchdowns, respectively. O’Connell lacks an elite characteristic however is a tricky competitor and is able to grinding out video games. He feels ideally suited to play a Rush-type of function within the NFL.

The Cowboys seem able to draft a alternative to be Prescott’s long term backup, which must lead the group to deciding on a QB overdue within the 2023 draft. Tune and O’Connell were common names in maximum mock drafts for the Cowboys not too long ago and the group getting a nearer look at every confirms the hobby. Rush’s new contract is for 2 years, which might be a perfect period of time for a younger QB to sit down and be told at the back of Prescott and Rush.

Dak Prescott stays the QB of the Cowboys for the instant long term, however that doesn’t imply the franchise shouldn’t discover discovering a more sensible choice to be the backup. Expect the Cowboys to make a selection a sign caller overdue within the upcoming draft.