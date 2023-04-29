NFL Draft 2023 winners, losers from Day 2: Will Levis bounces back, Sean Payton sneaks strong class





The 2023 NFL Draft is easily underway, and CBS Sports has been generating an amazing quantity of content material to stay lovers knowledgeable. It’s astonishing to look how a long way they have got are available a decade, with only one article from a bearded dad in comparison to these days’s huge array of draft protection.

One winner of the draft is Will Levis, who used to be traded as much as the Titans on Day 2. He’s were given a cannon arm and identical athleticism to Ryan Tannehill, with the opportunity of huge upside if he improves his accuracy. With Tannehill to be informed from and attainable offensive line lend a hand in Peter Skoronski, Levis is in an excellent spot.

On the opposite hand, the Green Bay Packers appear to be enjoying a spite sport with Aaron Rodgers, the use of all their selections to strengthen Jordan Love quite than including cross catchers. While including gamers to fortify a tender quarterback is a superb transfer, it is transparent that this used to be additionally the results of a long-standing grudge with Rodgers.

- Advertisement -

Sean Payton of the Saints had a a success draft, with a strong acquisition of Marvin Mims and different forged selections. The Broncos, regardless of now not having a first-round select, nonetheless controlled to select up some promising gamers beneath Payton’s management.

The San Francisco 49ers, sadly, used a top-100 select on a kicker, which used to be surprising and now not well-received. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers benefited a great deal from Darnell Washington’s tumble down the draft board, and in addition picked up Joey Porter Jr. and Keanu Benton.

Overall, the 2023 NFL Draft has been filled with surprises and drama, and CBS Sports has been there to hide it each and every step of the best way.



